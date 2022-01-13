InventHelp Inventor Develops Trunk Organizer for Golf Supplies (CBA-3980)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to access and organize golf shoes and supplies in my car trunk," said an inventor, from Greer, S.C., "so I invented the TRUNK LOCKER. My design offers a unique alternative to traditional trunk organizers and storage units."

The invention provides an effective way to store golf shoes, clothes and other items inside a vehicle trunk. In doing so, it ensures that the trunk space is neat and organized. It also prevents the items from being scattered and it can be easily adapted for other applications. The invention features a space-saving and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers and other athletes, vehicle owners, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-3980, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

