"LisAni!LIVE 2022" at the Nippon Budokan to be Streamed on 22nd and 23rd January 2022 (Sat & Sun)! Tickets On Sale Now!

"LisAni!LIVE 2022" at the Nippon Budokan to be Streamed on 22nd and 23rd January 2022 (Sat & Sun)! Tickets On Sale Now!

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "LisAni!LIVE 2022" is scheduled to take place at the Nippon Budokan from the 21st to the 23rd of January 2022 (Fri to Sun), with the performances scheduled on the 22nd and 23rd January 2022 (Sat & Sun) to be streamed online! Tickets are now on sale!

LisAni!LIVE 2022 at the Nippon Budokan to be Streamed on 22nd and 23rd

"LisAni!LIVE" is a music festival produced since 2010 by the anime music magazine "LisAni!". Based on the concept of being "a concert that values Presence and Sound", "LisAni!LIVE" features blazing hot performances from artists at the forefront of the industry. In this 12th edition, all the performances by featured artists will be backed by a live band just like past editions. Continuing from the previous year, the concert will also be streamed online live!

Check out the line-up on the 22nd and 23rd January 2022 (Sat & Sun) below:

■ 【DAY 1】 22nd January 2022 "SATURDAY STAGE"

Ai Furuhata

Eir Aoi

halca

IDOLY PRIDE Hoshimi Production [ Sunny Peace ]: Mai Kanno (" Sakura Kawasaki "), Moeko Yuki ("Rei Ichinose"), Nao Sasaki (" Haruko Saeki "), Kanon Takao (" Chisa Shiraishi )". Yukina Shuto ("Shizuku Hyodo) [Tsuki no Tempest] : Mirai Tachibana (" Kotono Nagase "), Kokona Natsume (" Nagisa Ibuki "), Koharu Miyazawa ("Saki Shiraishi"), Kanata Aikawa (" Suzu Narumiya "), Moka Hinata (" Mei Hayasaka ")

May'n

Miho Okasaki

Minori Suzuki

ReoNa

■ 【DAY 2】 23rd January 2022 "SUNDAY STAGE"

ASCA

Kiyono Yasuno

KOTOKO

Machico

NanawoAkari

Nao Toyama

yanaginagi

Yoshino Nanjo

A total of 16 artists/groups will appear over the 2 days, and the concert will be streamed to 20 countries and regions via Stagecrowd. Online tickets will be sold until 30th January 2022 (Sun) at 6:59PM JST, with early bird discounts available until 18th January 2022 (Tue) at 11:59PM JST. Take advantage of the great early bird discount! The archive will be up until 30th January 2022 (Sun) at 11:59PM JST.

Click here to purchase online tickets: https://intl.stagecrowd.live/7103522217/

In addition, the official playlist "LisAni!LIVE 2022" with songs from all the performers is currently available on Spotify!

Click here for the official "LisAni!LIVE 2022" Spotify Playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DXcpS9SoNtuO7?si=2ada16daa8f94997

Please look forward to "LisAni!LIVE 2022" next week!

Click here for the "LisAni!LIVE 2022" Official Trailer

■ Online Ticket Information

"LisAni!LIVE 2022"

【DAY1】22nd January 2022 "SATURDAY STAGE"

Opens 2:00PM JST / Starts 3:00PM JST

【DAY2】23rd January 2022 "SUNDAY STAGE"

Opens 2:00PM JST / Starts 3:00PM JST

Performers (* Alphabetical Order)

■ 【DAY1】22nd January 2022 "SATURDAY STAGE"

Ai Furuhata

Eir Aoi

halca

IDOLY PRIDE Hoshimi Production [ Sunny Peace ]: Mai Kanno (" Sakura Kawasaki "), Moeko Yuki ("Rei Ichinose"), Nao Sasaki (" Haruko Saeki "), Kanon Takao (" Chisa Shiraishi )". Yukina Shuto ("Shizuku Hyodo) [Tsuki no Tempest] : Mirai Tachibana (" Kotono Nagase "), Kokona Natsume (" Nagisa Ibuki "), Koharu Miyazawa ("Saki Shiraishi"), Kanata Aikawa (" Suzu Narumiya "), Moka Hinata (" Mei Hayasaka ")

May'n

Miho Okasaki

Minori Suzuki

ReoNa

■ 【DAY2】23rd January 2022 "SUNDAY STAGE"

ASCA

Kiyono Yasuno

KOTOKO

Machico

NanawoAkari

Nao Toyama

yanaginagi

Yoshino Nanjo

MC

22nd January 2022 "SATURDAY STAGE": Akihiro Tomita

23rd January 2022 "SUNDAY STAGE": Yuma Aoki

Early Bird Tickets

2-day ticket: ¥ 7,150

1-day ticket (22nd or 23rd January): ¥ 3,850

Sales Period: 18th December 2021 (Sat) 10AM JST to 18th January 2022 (Tue) 11:59PM JST

General Tickets

2-day ticket: ¥ 7,700

1-day ticket (22nd or 23rd January): ¥ 4,400

Sales Period: 19th January 2022 (Wed) 00:00 JST to 30th January 2022 (Sun) 6:59PM JST

Archive

Until 30th January 2022 (Sun) 11:59PM JST

* Please note it may take some time before the archive is released.

Countries and Regions

North America / Central America: USA, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Peru

Oceania: Australia, New Zealand

Asia: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia

Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain

Streaming Tickets via Stagecrowd

https://intl.stagecrowd.live/7103522217/

* Only available during the ticket sales period.

* Sign up for a free Stagecrowd account before purchasing tickets

Streaming and Ticket Purchase Inquiries

https://intl.stagecrowd.live/s/scint/form/inquiry

Concert Inquiries

https://information-desk.info/

Organizers

Organizer: LisAni!LIVE Executive Committee / Nippon Cultural Broadcasting / Nippon Broadcasting

Planning: Sony Music Solutions

Produced by: Namco Bandai Live Creative

"LisAni!LIVE 2022" Official Website

https://www.lisani.jp/live/

"LisAni! " Official Twitter

https://twitter.com/Lis_Ani

"LisAni! " Official YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/lisani

LisAni!LIVE 2022 at the Nippon Budokan to be Streamed on 22nd and 23rd

LisAni!LIVE 2022 at the Nippon Budokan to be Streamed on 22nd and 23rd

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Music Entertainment Japan