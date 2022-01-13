Nations Lending and Carpenter Realtors to Launch Joint Venture

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, today announced it will be launching a new joint venture with Indianapolis-based Carpenter Realtors. The announcement comes as Nations has continued to expand across the U.S., now operating more than 120 branches with nearly 1,300 employees. Erick Cavalcanti has been tapped to lead the initiative as President.

NMLS# 32416 (PRNewsfoto/Nations Lending Corporation)

Carpenter, which has been operating for more than 50 years and reached $1.5 billion in home sales in 2021, will leverage its 640 brokers and 34 locations across central Indiana to support the venture and enhance its homebuying process with the best lending options for its clients. Nations will be able to offer a dynamic product mix with solutions suited to all types of buyers.

"We're a growth company. We always have been," said Dave Caveness, President and CEO of Carpenter Realtors. "Our expansion into lending is designed to deliver the very finest in mortgage lending services to our clients. Most importantly, by partnering with one of the strongest and most client-focused lenders in the country we can deliver an enhanced homebuying experience, from initial property search through the mortgage process to closing."

Nations not only views the venture as a strategic growth opportunity but also a chance to support its existing loan officers and branches in the region.

"We're very bullish on launching the joint venture channel. We have a tremendous amount of firepower backing this initiative," said Corey Caster, EVP of National Production of Nations. "Between the Nations team, Carpenter team, and Erick leading the charge, we are excited to turn this into a success. This JV is a strong advantage for both parties as it allows our teams to work together to provide top-notch service for borrowers in the Indianapolis market."

Nations Lending will provide Carpenter clients with access to a strong independent mortgage lender, in-house loan officers, and fast loan assistance to real estate agents. The venture also provides a high-quality experience for borrowers; because Nations Lending retains nearly 100 percent of its mortage servicing rights, borrowers will get a consistent, unified experience from the very start of their home search right on through to the application process and monthly payments.

Prior to joining Nations Lending, Caster ran the retail and joint venture channel at NewRez where they saw exponential growth. Caster is motivated to grow Nations's joint venture business along with the company's retail success. The joint venture aims to launch late Q1 2022.

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Maie, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae.

Nations Lending is interested in hiring in-house loan officers. Interested officers may inquire by contacting Erick Cavalcanti at 317-703-9595.

For more information, visit NationsLending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 120 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

Media Contact

Wahid Lodin

press@nationslending.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation