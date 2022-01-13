Red Canary Appoints Jamf CEO Dean Hager to its Board of Directors

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary , the MDR provider who detects threats no one else does, today announced that Jamf CEO Dean Hager has joined its Board of Directors. Hager brings extensive operational experience in running and scaling businesses, recently leading Jamf through an IPO in July 2020. In his role as Board member, he will be focused on helping Red Canary's business growth, serving customers, recruiting talent and preparing for future corporate milestones.

"I am thrilled to join the Red Canary Board and work with a team of leaders that take such an authentic and effective approach to cybersecurity," said Hager. "Red Canary pioneered managed detection and response - casting the broadest detection net possible and deliberately focusing where the threat action happens. The result is an unparalleled level of threat detection that has a notable impact on enterprises' business, allowing them to stay focused on their own missions and objectives without getting distracted by cyber concerns."

"Red Canary is built on a culture of collaboration and we always welcome the addition of talented industry leaders who can contribute to our mission of being a cybersecurity ally for our customers," said Brian Beyer, co-founder and CEO of Red Canary. "The addition of Dean to our Board is invaluable as we continue to grow the business and approach new company milestones. With his knowledge of the industry and knack for helping software startups reach new heights, Dean's appointment will be critical to Red Canary's growth."

Hager has over three decades of experience in the software industry and has held leadership positions at multiple high-growth software and technology companies. As CEO at Jamf, he manages the overall operations and resources and has led the company through massive growth, including its entry into the public market. Prior to joining in 2015, Dean was CEO of Kroll Ontrack, a market leader in providing data recovery and e-discovery solutions. He also served 14 years with Lawson Software in a variety of executive roles and nine years with IBM, where he earned four U.S. patents.

About Red Canary

Red Canary is the leading security ally enabling every organization to make its greatest impact without fear of cyber-attack. The company provides outcome-focused solutions for security operations teams, who rely on Red Canary to detect and respond to threats across their enterprise. With Red Canary, security teams can make a measurable improvement to security operations within minutes.

