Sonatus Wins "Connected Car Platform of the Year" in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonatus , a leading automotive software company that is unlocking the full potential of software-defined vehicles, today announced its Sonatus Digital Dynamics™ Vehicle Platform has been named "Connected Car Platform of the Year" in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

The Sonatus Digital Dynamics platform provides automakers a turnkey connected platform that enables them to collect virtually any vehicle data, control and secure vehicle connectivity, as well as remotely monitor, manage and dynamically update vehicles in real-time.

"While software is clearly the key to modernizing vehicles and helping automakers meet the rapidly escalating digital demands of mobility, current vehicle solutions are both limited and inflexible," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "The Sonatus Digital Dynamics Vehicle Platform is a 'breakthrough' improvement that addresses this issue head-on, arming automakers with the agility to streamline and accelerate their journey toward fully software-defined vehicles. Congratulations to the entire Sonatus team on being our choice for 'Connected Car Platform of the Year' in the 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards program."

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"It's an honor to receive this IoT Breakthrough award," said Jeffrey Chou, CEO of Sonatus. "Automakers are being challenged like never before to digitally transform their vehicles to build new competitive advantages. Our Digital Dynamics Vehicle Platform provides an intelligent foundation for software-defined vehicles that can adapt and evolve in real-time. Automakers can quickly integrate our software in their current E/E architectures–empowering them to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs, and become more agile."

Sonatus Digital Dynamics is a first of its kind software-defined vehicle management and innovation platform. Encompassing both vehicle and cloud software, this in-vehicle infrastructure and data management platform makes it easy for OEMs to harness in-vehicle data, control and secure vehicle connectivity, remedy problems, and more. Sonatus' dynamically managed software allows in-vehicle infrastructure to be updated in real-time without requiring new software. It recently entered production for the first time on Genesis' first dedicated EV, the GV60.

About Sonatus

Sonatus helps automakers build software-defined vehicles with next-generation architectures capable of supporting the most advanced future mobility use cases. Leveraging extensive software-defined expertise, the company compresses decades of digital innovation into scalable vehicle and cloud software solutions that can be integrated in as little as a year. Sonatus' dynamic In-Vehicle infrastructure, Data Management and Automation solutions form the core for digitally dynamic vehicles that are able to evolve and adapt in real-time — empowering automakers to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs, and become more agile.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

