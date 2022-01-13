Taking kids from the classroom to the boardroom.

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Why wait for grad school? Middle School MBA, a groundbreaking business and economics learning platform for kids age 11-17, unlocks advanced concepts helping kids excel in school, business, entrepreneurship, and life.

Middle School MBA's proprietary 3D Model, LinKē , serves as the beating heart of the program. "The trick is to make these concepts accessible, without watering anything down," said John Rock Foster, president of Middle School MBA. "When they can see it, they can grasp it." Foster, a 35-year business veteran, left his corporate job to launch Middle School MBA. "It's so gratifying to see how eagerly students transform into little entrepreneurs, adopt business language and thinking, and take what they've learned everywhere they go – at home, on the playground, wherever."

"Anybody can play. We start at zero and go from there. We push them, we trick them, we'll let them fail. And guess what? Kids love being challenged. They sense the authenticity and the respect we have for their intellects," said Foster.

"We were FLOORED at what our kids had learned," said Erin Franco, parent and business owner. "My twelve-year-old will randomly come up and say, 'Mom, did you know there are several kinds of intangible capital? Here they are…'"

Middle School MBA's 1-2-Teach approach has teachers onboard and teaching in as little as one hour, with no economics background needed.

Through video, 3D animation, and real-world simulations, Middle School MBA unlocks both teachers' and students' potential, setting kids on a success trajectory every single day. Why wait for grad school?

About Middle School MBA

Middle School MBA is an economics and business learning platform that simplifies how the world works, allowing students to become more competitive through real-world examples and a complete understanding of what drives the economy and world around them. We take kids from the classroom to the boardroom, starting on day one. Our program enables kids to show up and compete in fun, real-world business scenarios, with a competence not usually seen until after college. Learn more about Middle School MBA by visiting middleschoolmba.com

