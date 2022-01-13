Temple, TX, Economic Development Corporation Announces New FedEx Ground Distribution Center Location to be operational by the end of 2022

TEMPLE, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FedEx Ground will open a new distribution center in Temple, TX. The new facility will be located on 52 acres in the Temple Industrial Park between NW H.K. Dodgen Loop and Trino Road.

"We are pleased to announce FedEx's decision to locate in Temple," said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. "Temple offers quality access to key North American markets and has a strong workforce to support e-commerce growth. FedEx's distribution center will benefit our local community through jobs and deliveries, while the facility will also serve broader markets conveniently accessible from Central Texas."

The new distribution center is the latest to join other logistics companies located at the crossroads of I-35 and the planned I-14 in Temple. The city has become one of the best for supply chain operations because of the accessibility and convenience that has proven successful for top logistics company operations.

FedEx Ground will tap into Temple's skilled workforce of over 6,500 logistics and distribution employees. Located in Texas, which has no personal, state or corporate income tax, Temple offers a low cost of doing business and ample shovel-ready sites.

Local jobs available will be shared closer to the FedEx Ground facility opening. The project is planned for completion by the end of 2022.

