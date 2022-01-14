Extract Labs Launches Immune Support Tincture, First CBGa Product to Hit the Consumer Market

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Labs, a leading full-service CBD extraction laboratory and retailer, today announced the launch of its 2,000mg full-spectrum Immune Support CBGa CBDa Tincture, a 1:1:1:1 500mg CBGa, CBDa, CBG and CBD tincture blend that is the first-of-its-kind to hit the consumer market.

(PRNewsfoto/Extract Labs)

CBGa and CBDa have become the subject of recent research on how cannabinoids interact with COVID-19. The researchers found that two cannabinoid acids commonly found in hemp, cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, also known as CBDA, can bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. By binding to the spike protein, the compounds can prevent the virus from entering cells and causing infection, potentially offering new avenues to prevent and treat the disease.

Extract Labs' Immune Support Tincture is the first consumer product to contain CBGa. Other tinctures on the market only have traces of CBGa and CBDa, while the difference may seem minor, CBD and CBG are totally different molecules than their acidic precursors. CBGa and CBDa are considerably rarer as most extraction and refinement processes require heat to perform them efficiently. The heat will often cause CBDa and CBGa to convert over to CBD and CBG respectively - converting the cannabinoids at a molecular level. Extract Labs' in-house team of expert scientists has successfully developed a proprietary method for processing these delicate cannabinoids and formulate them into a tincture that is rich in CBGa, CBDa, CBG, and CBD.

"Extract Labs is proud to be the first-to-market with a cannabinoid blend of this caliber. We are launching the Immune Support Tincture at a critical time where research continues to show that cannabis compounds, including CBGa and CBDa, have significant effects on supporting the prevention of COVID infection," said Craig Henderson, CEO and founder of Extract Labs. "Extract Labs is at the forefront of hemp-derived product innovation and this launch solidifies our status as a dominant player in the CBD industry and overall health and wellness space."

Extracted from Colorado-grown hemp, this the Immune Support Tincture will come in a 30ml bottle containing 2,000mg full-spectrum cannabinoids. Lab tested for purity, each serving contains 17mg CBGa, 17mg CBDa, 17mg CBG and 17mg CBD. The blend of raw hemp extracts used to formulate the tincture also ensure that the product is totally natural.

Extract Labs new Immune Support Tincture is available at an introductory offer of $90 (MRSP $120) . For more information, please visit https://www.extractlabs.com/.

About Extract Lab

Extract Labs is an industry-leading purveyor of fine CBD products, including CBD oil tinctures and topical creams. The company was founded in 2016 by US Army Combat Veteran Craig Henderson. In just five years, the company has expanded to nearly 50 employees and outgrew two facilities. Extract Labs prides itself on the quality of its products, as well as its fair pricing - something the company can assure by keeping every step of production in-house. Additional information about the company and its online store can be found at www.ExtractLabs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Extract Labs