JENI'S AND DOLLY PARTON PARTNER AGAIN TO BRING BACK DOLLY'S ICE CREAM, THIS TIME WITH AN EXCLUSIVE BONUS MUSIC TRACK AVAILABLE ONLY AT JENIS.COM

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is spinning more magic with Dolly Parton. The ice cream company and country music legend have teamed up again on something special that'll excite ice cream and music lovers alike: the return of Dolly's ice cream flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie, and an exclusive extended version of Dolly's new album, Run, Rose, Run (the companion album to her upcoming novel co-authored with James Patterson).

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams x Dolly Parton

On January 14, fans can pre-order a digital version of Dolly's 12-song album with an exclusive 13th track, "Rose of my Heart." The album with the bonus track will only be available for purchase at jenis.com—and at the special price of $8.

Also on January 14, customers will be able to pre-order a special re-release of Jeni's wildly popular, limited-edition Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor, inspired by the Queen of Country herself, made with layers of salty pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream, and strawberry sauce. As before, proceeds from the sales of Strawberry Pretzel Pie will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which, to date, has gifted more than 173 million free books to kids ages 5 and under throughout five countries.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie sold out when initially launched in April 2021. This new drop gives ice cream and music fans one more chance to savor this one-of-a-kind flavor for a very limited time. Fans can purchase up to two pints on Jeni's website.

Digital versions of the album will arrive on the release date, March 4.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints will ship to purchasers in April.

Dolly's novel will be released on March 7.

For more information and FAQs, visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams .

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Jeni Britton

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, OH in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental and business leadership with more than 60 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

