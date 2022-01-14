WELL Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Echelon Wealth Partners Diversified Health Tech Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual conferences:

on Wednesday, January 19, 2022,

at 10:00am PST (1:00pm EST)

Mr. Shahbazi will be providing an overview of the company and participate in a Q&A from attendees. Please contact your Echelon Wealth Partners representative to register for the event.

on Friday, January 21, 2022,

at 7:05am PST (10:05am EST)

in Virtual Auditorium 4

Now in its 25th year, the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference is a multi-sector virtual conference connecting the investor community with senior company executives. Please contact your CIBC representative to register for the event.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and is part of the TSX Composite Index. To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

