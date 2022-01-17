DeepBlack Historical NFT Project Pays Tribute to Beeple's $69M Masterpiece

PARIS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no such thing as coincidence in the NFT space. Traders, speculators, and collectors are constantly reading the proverbial tea leaves behind every tweet and scrap of alpha in a soon to be discovered Discord channel. They are looking to put reasoning behind the question on everyone's lips; how, why, and when the next NFT collection will be pulled from relative obscurity and be elevated from humble beginnings to 'blue chip' status.

DeepBlack X DEEP BLACK - A homage in collage

A recent and plausible prediction is forming around a broad church of projects and collections deemed 'historically significant NFT's'. This narrative was progressed in October 2021 with a complete set of My Curio Cards selling for $1.2M at auction with Christie's. Now it's common to see representatives from all the major auction houses being sent like canaries down the mineshaft into NFT Twitter to unearth the next historically significant project to broader significance.

Ever since Beeple (Mike Winkelmann) sold The First 5000 Days for $69M, his artwork is often interpreted as a barometer for the broader cryptocurrency and NFT market. His expansive and compelling digital artworks feature hidden (and not so hidden) easter eggs. On March 4th 2021, Beeple essentially knighted Punk4156 with his dystopic and futuristic version of King-Kong featuring CryptoPunk #4156. With Winkelmann's relevance and market-making qualities, it is impossible for the artist not to be aware of the influence he wields.

Fast forward to early January 2022, and Beeple shared another of his dystopic visions entitled 'DEEP BLACK' with the world. Upon reveal, it was immediately and intrinsically linked with a historically significant NFT collection entitled 'DeepBlack'. DeepBlack consists of 3,073 portraits and is the first end-to-end AI-generated collection of fine art on the Ethereum blockchain, created with no human interaction. Was this Winkelmann's way of recognising the importance of historically significant NFT's and shining a light on DeepBlack as the next in line blue-chip NFT collection?

Whatever Beeple's intentions were, DeepBlack founder, Pete, was inspired to mark this momentous occasion. In honour of 'DEEP BLACK', Pete created a collage version of the piece featuring all 3,073 original artworks of DeepBlack. You can find yourself hypnotised zooming in on the work, and be truly compelled by the unique nature of the artworks created by the AI-Artist, DeepBlack.

Pete's collage was shared with the DeepBlack community, who was subsequently polled on what Pete should do with the piece. After twenty-four hours and many thoughtful submissions from the community, they voted to mint this piece as a 1/1 and send it directly to Beeple's Ethereum address in the hope that he appreciates this spectacular homage to his art.

