Digital Business Boom and Sustainability-Driven Initiatives Underpin Equinix's Investment in Tenth Paris Data Center

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced a new International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center in Paris, France. Part of Equinix's Saint-Denis campus, the new site—named PA10—will be the tenth data center opened by Equinix in Paris over the course of 20 years. It will provide global and local businesses and partners alike with the ability to connect directly and securely to the world's digital economy, via comprehensive digital ecosystems.

Rendering of Equinix PA10 International Business Exchange (IBX) in Paris, France

Multiple sustainability initiatives are planned for PA10, including a heat recovery technology project to recover energy from customer equipment and transfer it to the urban heating network, and in turn, heat the local community swimming pool.

The rooftop of the new site will be home to a greenhouse of 430 m² in which fruit and vegetables will be grown. A hydroponic system aims to reduce water consumption by using a water recovery system and only irrigating the cultivated areas. The greenhouse will also utilize the heat recovery technology in place at PA10. The rooftop garden will help retain rainwater and reduce the amount of water directed to the sewer, in addition to reducing waste heat emissions.

Régis Castagné, Managing Director for France at Equinix, explains: "For a long time, the digital revolution has been seen as the cause of change in society. Its importance during the pandemic is an illustration of this: not only did it allow us to continue to work, learn, or be entertained, but it was also essential for economic recovery. At Equinix, we're working to support this shift, spearheading innovations to address the environmental impact of digital. Indeed, it has become a societal issue that requires, among other things, increased dialogue between industry and local authorities to hasten progress in this area."

The development of PA10 is part of Equinix's ongoing commitment to the French market, further supporting the growth of the local digital economy and digital transformation strategies. The latest Global Interconnection Index (GXI Vol. 5), an annual market study published by Equinix, reveals the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the French economy into digital overdrive, with digital leaders moving four times faster than pre-pandemic levels.

The GXI predicts this digital acceleration will continue to fuel growth in interconnection bandwidth, and Paris is shown to be the fastest growing core metro in Europe and an important ecosystem for the transport, energy and utilities sectors. Supporting this, and at an initial build cost of US$163M, PA10 adds to a total investment from Equinix in France's digital infrastructure of over US$1B to date.

"In support of the Choose France initiative, today's investment and expansion serves to bolster the country's digital infrastructure capabilities, providing local and multi-national corporations with a foundational source of differentiation and the global platform needed to thrive in today's digital economy," notes Charles Meyers, President and CEO at Equinix. "Equinix is connecting digital leaders, enabling them to simplify operations, improve customer experience and accelerate the launch of new products and services."

Highlights/Key Facts

Phase 1 of PA10 is due to provide 3,775 m 2 of colocation space and 1,525 cabinets of capacity. Upon completion of all planned phases, the full site is expected to generate 5,775 m 2 of colocation space with ~2,250 cabinets.

Equinix's strategic location in Paris gives its data centers a high level of carrier connectivity, making them ideal locations to procure bandwidth and optimize network performance. The metro is also a termination point for many undersea cable systems in the Mediterranean, bringing providers to Europe from Africa , the Middle East and Asia-Pacific .

Equinix is home to some of the most developed business ecosystems in Paris , featuring a dense concentration of banking, commerce, transport and telecommunications companies, 655+ unique customers and 18,025+ cross connects between business partners, networks and carriers. Customers and partners will have access to Equinix's suite of interconnection and edge services, including fiber-neutral connectivity to more than 120 networks.

Equinix is dedicated to providing sustainable digital infrastructure and has committed via science-based targets to reach climate-neutral globally by 2030. PA10 is being built in line with global environmental standards, designed with the aim to be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certified. PA10 is targeted to utilize 100% renewable energy and incorporate multiple sustainability initiatives in line with ISO 50001, the flagship international standard for improving energy performance.

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX® data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Rendering of Rooftop Greenhouse at Equinix PA10 International Business Exchange (IBX) in Paris, France

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.