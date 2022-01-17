Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga. Officially Dedicates Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Unveils City's First Monument to the Late Civil Rights Leader

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Riverside District – Savannah, Ga.'s most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – officially dedicated Martin Luther King, Jr. Park and unveiled a new commemorative bronze and granite memorial to the late Civil Rights leader on Jan. 15. The memorial bust, which was approved by the King family, is the first monument to honor Dr. King in the City of Savannah and is located in Savannah's first public park named in his memory.

Dr. Naomi King, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Georgia State Representative Edna Jackson and The Kessler Collection Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler (l-r) unveiled the new Martin Luther King, Jr. monument and dedicated Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga. on January 15.

Dignitaries addressing the crowd included Dr. Naomi King, sister-in-law of Martin Luther King, Jr.; Savannah Mayor Van Johnson; Georgia State Representative and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson; Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard; and Kessler Collection Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler. The event, which attracted several hundred attendees, included moving gospel performances by the Mass Choir of St. Paul CME Church and the Savannah State University Wesleyan Gospel Choir.

"In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and on behalf of the entire King family, it is good to see your wonderful faces today," said Dr. Naomi King, who received a standing ovation from the enthusiastic audience. "Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with us."

The new Martin Luther King, Jr. monument was commissioned by The Kessler Collection and created by acclaimed sculptor Franco Castelluccio, who studied anatomy at the Art Students League of New York and the School of Visual Arts in New York City. The monument includes an inscription on a stately granite base and will anchor Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at Plant Riverside District in perpetuity.

"Today has been 10 years in the making," Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection, told the audience gathered along the riverfront. "We wanted to create a park and a memorial to Martin Luther King, Jr. at Plant Riverside District, since this is the terminus of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Savannah. This event marks the culmination of 10 years of hard work. I hope this park and this monument will inspire Savannah residents and guests for many years to come."

The construction of Martin Luther King, Jr. Park was a collaboration between The Kessler Collection, Georgia Power Foundation and the City of Savannah.

"I thank Richard Kessler for his vision and for this public-private partnership," said Savannah Mayor Johnson, who supported Kessler's plans for Martin Luther King, Jr, Park and for a King memorial tribute while serving as an Alderman for the City of Savannah a decade ago. "Generations to come will see this memorial tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. and will be inspired."

In addition to the dedication ceremony and commemorative memorial unveiling, Plant Riverside District presented free live music and performances in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. throughout the holiday weekend as part of "Let Freedom Ring: A Tribute to the Late Martin Luther King, Jr." Highlights included performances by Reverend Teddy Williams and Company with special guest Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame member Huxsie Scott as well as a musical tribute by William Austin Smith, which incorporated audio from King's legendary "I Have a Dream" speech.

ABOUT PLANT RIVERSIDE DISTRICT:

Plant Riverside District , located at 400 W. River Street, is a vibrant entertainment destination and Savannah's Entertainment District. From incredible dining and high-end shopping to live music and spectacular performances, Plant Riverside District creates elegantly curated experiences, stripping away the unnecessary to reveal the exceptional. Once an iconic power plant in Georgia, Plant Riverside District now represents the beauty of progress. Whether seeking a romantic getaway or a work hard/play hard business trip, Plant Riverside District provides a setting suited to your needs, blending timeless sophistication with eye-catching details. Experience three unique buildings for a customized atmosphere to match your style: bold, contemporary maritime details in the Atlantic; romantic, elegant styling in the Three Muses; and chic historic architecture in the Power Plant. Complete your experience with numerous dining options, rooftop bars, a concert venue, art gallery, riverfront park and even natural science exhibits to spark your imagination. For more information, please visit www.plantriverside.com and follow @plantriversidedistrict on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE KESSLER COLLECTION:

The Kessler Collection' s portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels boasts chic design, luxurious accommodations, enriching ambiance and intuitive service. Whether visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, each hotel's exquisite art, music and cultural influences are deliberately approachable. Designed to inspire mystique and to encourage unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are immersed in redefined Bohemian luxury, from an 1888 historic hotel and a cutting-edge downtown icon to a premier luxury lodge, high-design Southern mansion and elite ski lodge. The Kessler Collection was the founding member of the Marriott Autograph Collection, introduced with seven Autograph Collection branded hotels. Each property is a bold, original hotel carefully created with style and the individualist traveler in mind. For more information about The Kessler Collection, please visit www.kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

