Saulsbury Awarded EPC Contract for Two Cryogenic Processing Facilities in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury was recently awarded the EPC contract for the design and installation of two cryogenic processing facilities in the Midland Basin. The facilities, designed with a base-rated capacity of 200 MMSCFD each, mark Saulsbury's 61st and 62nd cryogenic processing facility projects since 2006, representing nearly 11 BCFD of processing capacity, and its 23rd and 24th cryogenic processing facility in the West Texas region.

Saulsbury Industries is a 50-year-old full-service engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance contractor specializing in heavy industrial markets. (PRNewsfoto/Saulsbury Industries)

Saulsbury will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the processing facilities that will include amine treating, molecular sieve dehydration, cryogenic gas processing, residue gas compression, nitrogen rejection, slug catching, condensate stabilization, and all balance of plant equipment, utilities, electrical, instrumentation, and controls infrastructure. Work on this facility started in December with a phased commissioning starting in late 2022.

"This important project will continue to showcase Saulsbury's position as a premier EPC contractor for delivering high-quality, speed-to-market solutions for the midstream gas processing space," said Sean Trotter, Saulsbury VP EPC Engineering/Major Projects. "Our continued practice of implementing project-specific design innovations and optimization will further strengthen our commitment to delivering one of the Midland Basin's premier facilities for our client."

For Saulsbury, this award further solidifies the company's reputation and longstanding history as an industry leader in the oil and gas industry for self-performing the full engineering and construction of cryogenic gas processing facilities. Saulsbury is well known in this industry for its successful project execution and world-class safety performance.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saulsbury Industries