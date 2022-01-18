Actuarial Risk Management Onboards Terrence Cummings as Senior Consulting Actuary

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actuarial Risk Management Ltd. ("ARM"), a leading actuarial consulting firm, announced this week the addition of Terrence Cummings as senior consulting actuary. In this new role, Cummings will lead the establishment of a global Actuarial Modeling Center of Excellence to support ARM's clients in transforming their actuarial modeling capabilities to drive innovation, speed, and efficiencies in a rapidly changing risk, regulatory, and business environment. Additionally, the Modeling Center of Excellence will support ARM in its advisory services covering all insurance company actuarial functions, from financial reporting to capital management to pricing.

Cummings' 30-year career in the life, health, and annuity industry spans actuarial and management consulting as well as senior management roles with leading global insurers covering North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. He has served as Chief Actuary for MetLife MEA and Head of Life, A&H, and Group Profit Centers for AIG across Asia. He has managed large teams of actuaries in both Product and Financial, gaining deep experience with the challenges of actuarial data, modeling, and transformation in meeting strategic business objectives and driving growth.

In his most recent corporate role, Cummings was the group head of AIA Vitality, the largest pan-Asian shared-value insurance and wellness platform. This experience fueled his passion for incorporating new data, analytics, and technology into actuarial, underwriting, product design, and customer engagement. Upon his return to the U.S., Cummings served as a Senior External Advisor to McKinsey & Company consulting on actuarial, underwriting, product, and shared-value strategies. Most recently, Cummings worked for Verisk, a leading global data, analytics, and technology company serving the insurance industry.

Cummings is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and holds a bachelor's degree in Actuarial Science from The University of Iowa.

"We are pleased to welcome Terry to the ARM family," said Corwin Zass, Principal Founder at ARM. "Terry brings a unique perspective based on three decades of experience spanning numerous countries, lines of business, and functions both as a consultant and insurance executive. I am thrilled to have his leadership in establishing the ARM Actuarial Modeling Center of Excellence. This will dramatically increase the value ARM can bring to our clients as we partner with them on their journey to transform their actuarial organizations to drive value creation for their stakeholders."

About Actuarial Risk Management Ltd.

Actuarial Risk Management ("ARM") brings unparalleled actuarial expertise with a successful collaboration and cost-effective framework to an ever-growing global client list. Its proven business model is no longer the alternative but today's mainstream choice as more organizations seek independent, practical and creative advisory solutions. Since 2006, ARM has provided actuarial services to BDO USA LLP and members of its BDO global network and is a valued strategic partner to many Top 30 accounting firms.

