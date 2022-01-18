Fall in love with the world again on a season of over 150 new voyages in 2023 with Cunard

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise brand Cunard unveils over 150 new international voyages, sailing on its three Queens between April 23 and December 15, 2023.

Across the new itineraries, the iconic fleet of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, will call at 120 unique ports in 35 countries, with 23 late evening departures and 15 overnight stays with voyages between two nights and 37 nights in duration.

Queen Mary 2, the world's only ocean liner, will sail a program of 18 Transatlantic Crossings, with departures from both Southampton and New York. In addition, a Mediterranean season from Barcelona, a series of 10-night roundtrips in Alaska, an Independence Day sailing calling in Boston, a 16-night Baltics voyage with an overnight call in St Petersburg, and a 14-night Canada and New England voyage offering three full days in Quebec are just some of the highlights.

"We're excited to share our 2023 voyage program, with which our guests can rediscover the joy of exploration, visiting long-dreamed of destinations," said Jamie Paiko, Vice President, Sales, Cunard, North America. "Our signature ocean travel experience and White Star Service provide the perfect setting to escape, unwind and feel special."

Key Itineraries of The World Awaits Voyage Program include:

Transatlantic Crossing, New England and Canada (M329H)

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, you'll travel to New York via Transatlantic Crossing, before embarking on an exploration of New England and Canada that includes three days in Quebec. Queen Mary 2 departs Southampton September 22, 2023. Inside staterooms from $5,199 per person.

Alaska (Q320)

Guests will be charmed by Ketchikan's colourful totem poles, as they keep a watchful eye for humpback whales, and absorb the splendour of skyscraper-tall glaciers, on a voyage to Alaska's icy fjords. Queen Elizabeth departs Vancouver June 8, 2023. Inside staterooms from $1,899 per person.

Mediterranean Highlights (M316)

Pisa's UNESCO World Heritage listed leaning tower, the Sistine Chapel in Rome, and Gaudi's architectural legacy, the Sagrada Familia, are all within reach on this 14-night voyage sailing from Southampton. Queen Mary 2 departs Southampton June 9, 2023. Inside staterooms from $2,999 per person.

Western Mediterranean (Q330B)

The sparking azure waters of the French Riviera, Pisa's UNESCO-listed leaning tower and Ibiza's captivating old town, Dalt Vila, await discovery on this 7-night Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona. Queen Elizabeth departs Barcelona September 25, 2023. Inside staterooms from $1,299 per person.

The Canary Islands (V312)

The volcanic terrain of Tenerife's Teide National Park and Sintra's Moorish palaces (tours from Lisbon) are among the UNESCO World Heritage sites awaiting discovery on this 12-night voyage of Spain and Portugal. Queen Victoria departs Southampton April 27, 2023. Inside staterooms from $1,899 per person.

North Cape Discovery (V315)

Immerse in a land of forest and water, where ancient wooden houses decorate the streets, waterfalls spill from verdant gullies, and soaring mountains reflect in mirror-like fjords. Queen Victoria departs Southampton June 6, 2023. Inside staterooms from $2,499 per person.

Whether seeking the tropical warmth of sandy beaches, the unparalleled beauty of icy frontiers, or the allure of cities steeped in history, the world awaits with Cunard.

The World Awaits 2023 New Voyages are available to book for past guests on February 1 and are on general sale from February 2, 2022.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For travel agents interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

About the Ships

Queen Elizabeth: Spacious decks offering a true sense of freedom, days filled with possibilities and evenings where the night is always young. Queen Elizabeth's world is vibrant and inviting. Enjoy a round of croquet on her Games Deck, savour a perfectly poured G&T at Gin & Fizz, or swim a few lengths under the open sky in her exquisite Pavilion Pool.

Queen Mary 2: Welcomed wherever she sails, Queen Mary 2's style, elegance, and freedom of space are legendary. Decipher the mysteries of the night sky in her on board planetarium, Illuminations. Test your palate in a guided wine tasting or savour the attentive but imperceptible service of your personal butler in her luxurious Queens Grill Suites.

Queen Victoria: A guest favourite, Queen Victoria's art deco elegance and refined style enchant all who step on board. Toast to new adventures with a champagne cocktail in her Gin & Fizz bar. Bask in the freedom of her light-infused Winter Garden and indulge your senses in the serenity of her Mareel Spa.

