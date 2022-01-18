New dtSearch Release with Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, and .NET 6 Support; Apple Silicon M1/ARM Developer Build; Multithreaded 64-bit Windows/Linux Preview

Release also adds support for new 64-bit Adobe Acrobat/Reader for end-user PDF display with highlighted hits and document filter enhancements

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dtSearch announces a new version, 2101.02, of its product line to instantly search for terabytes of online and offline data, spanning multiple folders, emails including attachments and nested attachments, online data and other databases. The product line covers enterprise and developer applications. The developer SDKs also make available dtSearch's proprietary document filters. Developer applications can run "on premises" or in a cloud environment like Azure or AWS. The new version includes:

Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, and .NET 6 added as supported platform/environments

Apple silicon M1/ARM developer build for the dtSearch Engine for macOS

Multithreaded 64-bit indexer preview feature for much faster indexing on multicore Windows and Linux systems

Search dialog box improvements for handling large numbers of indexes

Support for the new 64-bit versions of Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Reader for end-user PDF display with highlighted hits

Addition of Korean Hancom Office HWPX to dtSearch document filters

With the new updates, key features of the dtSearch product line are as follows:

Terabyte Indexer. dtSearch enterprise and developer products can index a terabyte of text encompassing multiple folders, emails with nested attachments, online data and other databases in a single index. The products can create and search any number of indexes. Index updates do not prevent concurrent searching. The multithreaded 64-bit indexer speed boost applies both to new index builds and to index updates. (The multithreaded indexer does not involve any change to the index format).

Concurrent, Multithreaded Searching. Indexed search covering full-text and metadata is typically instantaneous, even in a concurrent search environment encompassing terabytes of mixed online and offline data. For online use, dtSearch products have no limits on the number of concurrent search threads. The new multithreaded indexer does not affect concurrent searching.

Document Filters and Supported Data Types. dtSearch's proprietary document filters support Microsoft Office files, OpenOffice files, PDFs, compression formats, emails along with nested attachments, web-ready data, and more. For supported data types, the document filters further support browser display with highlighted hits. The release adds support for the new 64-bit versions of Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Reader for end-user PDF display with highlighted hits. The release also expands Hancom (a popular Korean Office application) support to cover the HWPX document format.

25+ Search Options. The dtSearch product line has over 25 full-text and metadata hit-highlighted search options, with integrated relevancy ranking across multiple data repositories. Forensics-oriented options include identifying credit card numbers in data and hash value generation and search. For international languages, dtSearch products support Unicode, with support for right-to-left languages, and special Chinese/Japanese/Korean character options (covering text in the HWPX format as well as in other supported formats).

Faceted Search and Other Data Classification. The dtSearch Engine SDKs make available advanced data classification options like faceted search and granular data classification based on document full-text contents, internal document metadata, database content, or data attributes associated with documents during document indexing.

SDKs. The SDKs offer developers all of dtSearch's general search features plus developer-focused features like faceted search and granular data classification as well as providing API access to dtSearch's document filters. The release candidate extends the SDKs cross-platform support to .NET 6 along with C++ and Java. Covered platforms include Windows, Linux and macOS with new support for Apple Silicon (M1, Arm). The dtSearch Engine works in applications running locally or in a cloud environment like Azure or AWS.

