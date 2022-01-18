Parents, Students, Education Advocates to Speak Up for School Choice at Florida Capitol Rally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "When you say school… We say choice!" More than 400 students, parents, and educators will flock to the Florida State Capitol for cheers, student performances, and special guest speakers calling attention to school choice on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Buses of students from Jacksonville, Orlando, and Kissimmee will gather at the Capitol Courtyard for the event's kick-off at noon. The hour-long rally will be packed with upbeat student performances and keynote remarks from legislators, parents, students, and community leaders.

Among the rally speakers will be parent Juliette Harrell, recipient of the Family Empowerment Scholarship, Florida State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr., and Dr. Corey DeAngelis, national director of research at the American Federation for Children.

This event is free and open to the public, and is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited to join with families, teachers and students around the state of Florida whose ability to choose an education that best fits their unique needs has and continues to be transformational," said Starla Brown, deputy state director for Americans for Prosperity Foundation. "Celebrating this diverse approach to educational freedom, encourages innovation, opportunity and individual success for every Florida student and family."

The school choice rally and day at the capitol is planned by Americans for Prosperity Foundation, which is dedicated to the belief that every person has a unique set of gifts and the ability to contribute to society in their own way.

The Capitol Courtyard is located at 400 S. Monroe St.

Maria Ferre at For Spanish-language media inquiries, contactat mmferre@belibre.org or (305) 413-8217.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

