REALTY ONE GROUP AGAIN NAMED REAL ESTATE'S ONLY FAST & SERIOUS FRANCHISOR ON FRANCHISE TIMES LIST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, was named again real estate's only 'Fast & Serious' franchisors, making Franchise Times' exclusive ranking of the top 40 brands who are growing rapidly and strategically while demonstrating impressive staying power.

Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 12 spot, the only real estate company to be ranked, among other powerhouse brands who are growing 'at a rapid yet smart pace,' according to Franchise Times. The Las Vegas-based global franchisor completed 118,000 real estate transactions and paid over $1.1 billion in commission on $47 billion worth of homes sold, a 46% year-over-year increase.

"Landing on this list is incredibly important to us as it validates that we're a smart, strategic franchisor with a business model and COOLTURE that can stand the test of time," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We continue to follow a disciplined expansion plan that aligns us with partners who believe in our shared long-term success."

This comes on the heels of another celebrated ranking in which Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

