Vote.org Reaffirms Its Commitment to American Voter in Face of Senate Inaction

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Without the use of smartphones, internet access or social media, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a private citizen, successfully galvanized the nation in support of civil rights, resulting in the landmark passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Five decades later, activists, organizers and advocates for voting rights are imploring the U.S. Senate to protect every American's sacred right to vote.

If we are truly serious about honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King, the Senate must pass John R. Lewis Act.



We at Vote.org are abundantly clear that on this MLK Day, there is no celebration without legislation. Anti-democratic forces continue to stymie Dr. King's bold dream.We know what is at stake for over 20 million voters and the future of our fragile democracy if the freedom to vote is not enshrined into law. For those of us in the voting rights space, this has never been partisan, iit has never been about Republicans or Democrats but about protecting the right to free and fair elections for all eligible voters, no matter their race, background, or any other affiliation.

"In 2022, we find ourselves fighting for the same rights Dr. King and his supporters marched and bled for." said Vote.org, CEO, Andrea Hailey. "If we are serious about honoring the life, legacy and truly visionary work of Dr. King, the US Senate must get the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act over the finish line.The time is now."

No matter what happens, Vote.org is here to empower the American voter with the technology, tools and information required to successfully cast their ballot.

CONTACT: Lauren Brown, 510-502-7333, lauren@vote.org

View original content:

SOURCE Vote.org