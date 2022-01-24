CALIFIA FARMS EXPANDS DAIRY-FREE LINE WITH NEW PLANT MILKS AND INDULGENT CREAMERS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plant-based beverage brand Califia Farms is kicking off the new year with a variety of new dairy-free beverages that expand the brand's existing product offering of plant milks, creamers, brewed-to-blend coffees, and barista products using ingredients like almonds, oats, coconuts and more. The new Zero Sugar Oatmilk and Oat + Almond Plantmilk Blend meet the needs of those seeking great-tasting lower sugar or calorie options, while Cookie Butter Almondmilk Creamer and Cinnamon Roll Oat Creamer satisfy consumers looking for decadent, creamy indulgences that blend beautifully in coffee.

"Califia provides plant-curious consumers with a broad array of delicious and versatile plant-based beverages," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. "As we work to create a future where plants replace dairy without compromise, these newest products offer even more opportunities for consumers to experiment with plant-based options, delivering on the taste, textures, and nutritional expectations consumers have for occasions typically involving dairy."

Califia's new plant milks offer options for those who love the creamy, velvety texture of oat milk, but are seeking fewer calories and less sugar from their beverages. Both the Zero Sugar Oatmilk and Oat + Almond Plantmilk Blend are delicious on their own but can also be used as a perfect complement to coffee, cereal, and smoothies.

The new creamers swirl smoothly into hot or iced coffee, for a richly-flavored and remarkably creamy cup. They provide all the sweet, delicious goodness of a dairy creamer, but without the dairy and only three grams of sugar per serving.

Zero Sugar Oatmilk provides the rich, creamy, and smooth taste of regular oat milk with 0 grams of sugar per serving. It's an excellent source of calcium, vitamin A and vitamin D.

Oat + Almond Plantmilk Blend combines the rich creaminess of oat with the smooth, refreshing taste of almond. At 60 calories per serving, it contains half the calories of leading regular oat milks. It's an excellent source of calcium, vitamin A and vitamin D.

Cookie Butter Almondmilk Creamer boasts the decadent flavor of spiced speculoos cookies plus creamy almond milk.

Cinnamon Roll Oat Creamer has the indulgent flavor of a freshly-baked iced cinnamon roll and rich, smooth oat milk.

As with all Califia Farms products, the four new offerings are made with plant-based, dairy-free ingredients, including gluten-free oats, and are Non-GMO Certified, Kosher, vegan, and free from carrageenan.

The new plant milks have an MSRP of $4.19, and the plant-based creamers have an MSRP of $4.59. They are rolling out now at leading national retailers including Kroger, Target and Whole Foods. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy, and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, and brewed-to-blend coffees are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K., Australia, and Canada with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow @CalifiaFarms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok. #Calilujah

