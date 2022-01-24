SupportLogic Launches New Global Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, the world's first support experience (SX) platform , today announced the launch of its new comprehensive global partner program, named Partner Experience Plus (PX+).

(PRNewsfoto/SupportLogic) (PRNewswire)

PX+ has been developed to accelerate the adoption of the SupportLogic platform by enterprises around the world. SupportLogic has already recognized 300% growth in new customers in the past year and the timely implementation of a partner-led route to market is expected to quickly propel the company toward further exponential growth.

Dave Feliu, the company's Director of Global Channels and Alliances, has created a partner program blueprint that has been refined over the course of his twenty-year career in the channel. With a partner portal already launching in January, partners can expect competitive and predictable margins, performance-based marketing development funds (MDF), free sales and technical enablement and the ever-important service wrapper.

"Partners don't want to simply resell products," says Feliu. "The way they differentiate themselves in a sea of technology providers is through offerings like implementation and consulting services. As SupportLogic grows, our partners will play a strategic role in helping us reach new customers and new markets, and we are committed to supporting them."

The PX+ program has also been designed to promote co-selling between SupportLogic and the partner community. "We want our team to understand the unique strengths of each partner and to be able to identify opportunities for them. Creating a two-way street is what partnership is all about, and unfortunately many companies lose sight of that." Feliu added.

Initial members of the PX+ program include leading technology providers such as 729 Solutions , Arcsona , Cloud Tech Gurus , CSS Corp , CX Effec t, TBI , and Warpdrive Tech Works .

"SupportLogic is the perfect addition to the disruptive solutions we offer businesses," says Andrew Pryfogle, founder and CEO of CX Effect. "We were immediately drawn to the platform's power to extract customer concerns, sentiment, and churn risk using natural language processing. That feature alone is remarkable, but what makes SupportLogic disruptive is how it harnesses this intelligence and moves it quickly into workflows, such as case assignment and escalations management, giving businesses unprecedented ability to orchestrate customer success."

For more information about SupportLogic, its SX solutions, and the PX+ program, visit https://www.supportlogic.io/

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic delivers the world's first support experience (SX) platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Databricks, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SupportLogic