RE/MAX Announces Keynote Speakers for 2022 R4 Convention

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor, announced its upcoming 2022 RE/MAX R4® convention will feature prominent, dynamic speakers from multiple industries to help RE/MAX brokers and agents embrace new strategies for innovation. Attendees will also hear from distinguished RE/MAX leaders such as RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO Nick Bailey, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Adam Contos, and RE/MAX Co-Founder and Chairman Dave Liniger. The world-class event will be from Monday, February 28, to Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will focus on helping affiliates grow their businesses and stay on top in today's competitive environment.

Attendees of the biggest RE/MAX networking event of the year will hear insights from:

Luvvie Ajayi Jones – New York Times Best-Selling Author, Podcast Host

Luvvie Ajayi Jones, known for perpetual truth-telling and troublemaking, will deliver her "Speaking Truth to Power" address at R4. Ajayi Jones has graced stages around the globe for some of the world's most innovative companies and associations. Her TED talk, "Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable," has over 5 million views. She and her podcast, "Professional Troublemaker," and social platform, LuvvNation, have been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, NPR, Forbes, Inc, Fortune, Essence and the Chicago Tribune.

Josh Altman – Real Estate Agent, Investor, Reality TV Personality

Josh Altman is a luxury home super-agent who is featured on Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" show, working with spectacular properties and clients in California. Altman specializes in selling and marketing the world's most iconic properties to his network of high net-worth individuals. His client list reads like a who's who of Hollywood: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, James Cameron, Justin Bieber, Gene Simmons, Tyler Perry, Mark Wahlberg and many others.

Bobby Bones – Radio and TV Personality

Bobby Bones, who anchored the CBS "Nashville's Big Bash" party on New Year's Eve, hosts the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program "The Bobby Bones Show," which broadcasts to over 185 stations. The show is a two-time CMA Award winner and a four-time ACM Award winner, and Bones is the youngest-ever inductee into the National Radio Hall of Fame. Bones serves as executive producer of a new TV series, "Breaking Bobby Bones," on National Geographic. He is the official in-house mentor on ABC's "American Idol," the Season 27 winner of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and host and executive producer of Circle Network's "Opry." His podcast, "BobbyCast," which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures, has been downloaded nearly 20 million times. Bones is also a two-time New York Times best-selling author, touring stand-up comedian and philanthropist.

Brian Buffini – Founder and Chairman, Buffini & Company

After becoming one of the nation's top-performing real estate professionals, Brian Buffini founded Buffini & Company – the largest real estate training and coaching company in North America. Buffini & Company has trained more than 3 million business professionals in 37 countries and has coached more than 25,000 individuals. Buffini's podcast, "The Brian Buffini Show," has more than 12 million listeners in 178 countries. In 2017, he became a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-selling author with his book, "The Emigrant Edge." He has been inducted into the RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame and was recognized in the 2022 Swanepoel Power 200.

Tony Giordano – President and Chief Executive Officer, Giordano Industries

Tony Giordano is a best-selling author, renowned speaker, thought leader, consultant, and coach. A celebrity real estate agent seen on multiple seasons of Bravo TV's "Million Dollar Listing" and on HGTV, Giordano grew a top real estate business before launching his own coaching platform. Giordano continues to speak, consult and coach some of the biggest organizations and professionals across multiple industries on a variety of topics.

"The annual R4 convention has always been a place for real estate entrepreneurs to share and learn strategies that help them accomplish their lofty goals," said Pam Harris, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Experience & Strategic Partnerships. "We're thrilled to welcome these amazing speakers to share their experiences and wisdom on the R4 main stage. Their messages will inspire RE/MAX affiliates to do incredible things in 2022 – and in many years to come."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for pre-conference sessions beginning on Saturday, February 26. During the days leading up to R4, pre-conference attendees will hear from additional speakers, and have opportunities to sharpen their skills and even earn recognized designations. Pre-conference certification sessions include a two-day Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) training designed for agents who want to sharpen their negotiation skills and a Certified New Home Specialists (CNHS) Kick-off course.

Registration for the 2022 RE/MAX R4 experience is open for affiliates and their guests. RE/MAX affiliates can find more information on registration here.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

