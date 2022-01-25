TealBook Announces Partnership with Archlet to Fuel Holistic Sourcing Decisions

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously enhances supplier data and powers e-procurement technology, and Archlet, a user-first sourcing software company that helps companies make better sourcing decisions faster, today announced a new partnership to make third-party supplier information directly available in the creation of sourcing scenarios within Archlet.

The partnership will allow TealBook customers to take advantage of Archlet's third-party supplier information, thus enabling them to make solid sourcing decisions faster. It also gives Archlet customers the opportunity to include TealBook's comprehensive supplier intelligence capabilities as an extension to the Archlet Sourcing Optimization process.

"The challenge of managing an organization's supplier data has never been greater, and having access to information that enables organizations to be agile and achieve diversification is crucial," said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of TealBook. "This partnership will help customers make better decisions through a combination of our data foundation and Archlet's sourcing optimization software, and I couldn't be more excited about what this means for the future of procurement."

"Making data available during the strategic sourcing process is the fuel of holistic sourcing decisions, and it's also a crucial element of our mission to empower better sourcing decisions faster," added Archlet co-founder Lukas Wawrla. "By combining TealBook's data foundation with Archlet's ability to create sourcing scenarios based on third-party supplier information, we empower our customers to make their sustainability, diversity and risk strategies actionable."

About TealBook

TealBook is advancing the world through supplier data by empowering the digital enterprise with an autonomously enriched supplier data foundation that powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance. Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world's most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it's business as usual, they use TealBook's technology to unleash full procurement possibilities. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech100 and Gartner's Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com

About Archlet

Archlet is a user-first sourcing software company that helps companies make better sourcing decisions faster by providing best-in-class sourcing, analytics and optimization capabilities. As an official spin-off from ETH Zürich, Archlet combines data science and machine learning capabilities with deep hands-on procurement expertise to rethink strategic sourcing software.

Archlet empowers pioneering Procurement teams across industries, company sizes and digital maturity to make data driven and holistic sourcing decisions. Clients include PepsiCo, Emmi Group, Deutsche Bahn, Gordon Food Service and many more. For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/archlet

View original content:

SOURCE TealBook