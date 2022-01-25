UCM Digital Health Earns URAC Accreditation in Telehealth 

TROY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCM Digital Health (UCM), an end-to-end digital healthcare solution that provides a 24/7 emergency medicine treat, triage and navigation service, is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation in Telehealth. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving this status, UCM Digital Health has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

"Earning this URAC accreditation renewal demonstrates the dedication of our entire team from our medical providers, care coordinators, and technology team who collectively provide the highest quality, secure, compliant care," said Keith Algozzine , CEO and co-founder of UCM Digital Health. "This accreditation serves as a framework as we continually improve our technology and business processes through nationally recognized standards."

"By earning Telehealth Accreditation from URAC, UCM Digital Health is operating on the cutting edge of healthcare delivery," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "Independent accreditation demonstrates UCM Digital Health can provide value-based care to more people while meeting performance standards conceived by a broad array of telehealth stakeholders. As technology becomes more critical in achieving population health goals, UCM Digital Health blazes a trail that others will follow."

URAC accreditation requires applicants to submit policies, procedures, and other organizational information that is followed by a review. The URAC Accreditation Committee voted to grant UCM Digital Health full accreditation pursuant to Telehealth Accreditation Program C2P, Version 3.0 Program. This award is effective from January 1, 2022 to January 1, 2025.

"UCM's URAC accreditation demonstrates that our people and our platform meet the standard for quality and performance," said Steven Kroll , Chief Delivery Officer at UCM Digital Health. "We are proud to have once again earned this telemedicine accreditation."

About UCM Digital Health

UCM Digital Health (UCM) delivers an end-to-end digital first healthcare solution that combines a digital front door platform with a 24/7 emergency medicine treat, triage and navigation telehealth service – designed to lower costs, improve outcomes and provide a better patient experience. UCM Digital Health brings together clinical expertise, advanced technology and compassionate care to offer powerful advantages for insurers, brokers, employers, patients and providers. UCM Digital Health partners with insurers, employers, patients, providers, technology solutions companies – covering every corner of the healthcare ecosystem to deliver a complete, trusted, technology-based and data-driven healthcare solution. UCM Digital Health's unique combination of digital front door platform plus emergency medicine triage and navigation expertise allows all care to begin digitally in one place. Located in Troy, New York, UCM Digital Health was founded in 2015 by emergency clinicians Keith Algozzine, PA-C and Michael Bibighaus, M.D., in an effort to combine healthcare and technology who continue to run the operations of the company. Accreditation by URAC for Telehealth Services. www.ucmdigitalhealth.com

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

