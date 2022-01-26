HOFFA: TEAMSTERS LAUD THE AMERICA COMPETES ACT

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on the introduction of the America COMPETES Act, the House's counterpart to the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which the Senate passed in June. The bill would reinvigorate technological research and development in the face of competition with China.

"On behalf of America's supply chain union, I applaud the House Democratic leadership for moving forward with their own legislation that addresses the crucial issue of competing with China in a way that benefits U.S. working families for many years to come.

"I especially commend Chairman Richie Neal of House Ways and Means Committee and Earl Blumenauer, his Trade Subcommittee Chair, for including pro-worker trade reforms like the improvements to Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) and closing the 'de minimis' loophole for Chinese goods entering the U.S. in this bill.

"I agree with President Biden that America COMPETES will bring manufacturing jobs back to this country and make American supply chains more resilient, and I urge the Senate to adopt these pro-worker trade reforms when both chambers work out differences between the two bills before it heads to the president's desk for his signature."

