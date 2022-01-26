Rinnai America Corporation Appoints New Executive Leadership Structure

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since celebrating its centennial in 2020, Rinnai America Corporation has remained committed to advancing the company's strategic growth initiatives to solidify its positioning as North America's leading tankless water heater manufacturer. To support the aggressive growth plans the company has set forth, Rinnai has announced the elevation of three leaders in the organization.

Judd Greene has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Administration with responsibilities for Human Resources, Finance and Information Technology. These teams, collectively, provide critical support to Rinnai's rapid business growth. Greene joined Rinnai in 2009 as Accounting Supervisor, was promoted to Controller in 2013 and VP of Finance in 2018. Prior to joining Rinnai, Greene held leadership positions at several companies including Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Regarding the organizational changes, Greene stated, "I'm looking forward to working with this talented team as we make improvements to our systems and processes that will empower our internal and external customers."

Tim Wiley has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Customer Experience with responsibilities for Sales, Marketing, Commercial, Quality Assurance and Customer Care. This team's primary focus is on the engagement of Rinnai America Corporation's external customers and enhancing their experiences with the company's products and services. Wiley joined Rinnai in 2015 as Vice President of Sales and has led the sales organization delivering double-digit annual revenue growth. Prior to his time with Rinnai, Tim held various sales leadership positions at Moen, Inc. and Georgia Pacific.

When asked about his new appointment, Wiley commented, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to have a significant impact on how our customers experience and enjoy Rinnai America's products and services. We've got a phenomenal organization with a rich heritage at Rinnai America, and I'm honored to support our team in aspiring to captivate customers."

Kevin Headley has been promoted to Vice President of Sales with responsibilities for sales in the US and Canada. Headley joined Rinnai in 2020 as Senior Director of Sales and has taken an active role in developing the organization's factory direct and inside sales teams. Before his time with Rinnai, Headley held sales leadership positions with a variety of companies including Sub-Zero Group and Whirlpool Corporation.

Headley stated, "I am excited to be a part of the organizational restructure at Rinnai. Captivating customers is one of our six cultural beliefs and this change positions our team to maintain focus and increase our investments in the customer experience."

The organization's strategic realignment is designed to enhance operational efficiencies, strengthen prioritization and drive desired growth targets. The objective is to not only centralize and enhance customer experiences but also improve synergies across the company. Streamlining reporting relationships and putting greater emphasis on organizational focus, is an essential step to the execution of the company's strategic priorities and goals.

"We are excited about our future, and Judd, Tim and Kevin each play a monumental role in our continued success," said Rinnai America Corporation, President, Frank Windsor. "There are several important elements of our culture that allow us the opportunity to serve those around us by Creating a healthier way of living® and we are committed to making Rinnai the best company for our customers and team members. These leaders are positioned to drive continued excellence towards our goals and support the growth objectives of the overall enterprise."

