Zephyr Wins Three GOOD DESIGN® Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen through design, discovery, and customer care, is the proud recipient of three GOOD DESIGN® Awards from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design. The Roma Groove Range Hood with Bluetooth™ speakers, Mesa Wall Range Hood, and Presrv™ Full Size Dual Zone Wine Cooler are all awarded in the 'Product Design: Kitchen + Appliances' category for innovative design, technology, and competitive features.

Featuring three dramatic finishes in satin gold, matte black, and stainless steel, Mesa Wall received the GOOD DESIGN® Award for its sophisticated design aesthetic and customization options. (PRNewswire)

The judges recognized the Roma Groove for its quality sound with Bluetooth speaker integration, sleek design, and powerful performance. The Roma Groove is designed with a powerful 600-CFM blower that ensures grease, smoke, and odors are eliminated. The Bluetooth-enabled hood frees up counterspace by eliminating the need for a separate speaker or an integrated home stereo system.

Featuring three dramatic finishes in satin gold, matte black, and stainless steel, Mesa Wall is awarded for its sophisticated design aesthetic and customization options. Mesa is a design forward range hood that adds depth with its innovative shape, texture, and attention to detail. The Mesa offers design flexibility with an optional duct cover and utensil rail, also available in bold metallic finishes.

Presrv Full Size Dual Zone Wine Cooler is honored for its design and competitive features. Comparable to storage techniques found in some of the world's finest wine cellars, the Presrv Full Size Dual Zone Wine Cooler features PreciseTemp™ temperature control for maintaining accurate temperatures, Active Cooling Technology for even cooling, and Vibration Dampening System to minimize wine disturbance. The unit features two distinct temperature zones and Full-Extension Wood Racks for storing up to 138 bottles.

"Smart, unexpected design continues to drive our ever-evolving innovation," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "It's an honor that the Chicago Athenaeum Museum recognizes our work with these prestigious awards."

GOOD DESIGN is the world's most esteemed, recognized, and oldest Design Awards program organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies. GOOD DESIGN is a global 21st-Century industry standard awarding the latest, most advanced products and designs for their innovation and invention from well-established manufacturers and corporations to the latest emerging start-up companies.

For more than 20 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry with design, discovery and care, and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances such as the recent introduction of Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

