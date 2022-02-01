Volunteer registration now open for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis., to host the prestigious USGA event

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SentryWorld announced today that volunteer registration has begun for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship.

Sentry Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sentry Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Volunteering at the U.S. Senior Open will give you a behind-the-scenes and up-close look at world-class golf.

SentryWorld, a public, parkland course in central Wisconsin, will host the event—its first U.S. Senior Open and third USGA championship—from June 29–July 2, 2023. The championship, expected to attract more than 75,000 spectators, will feature many of the world's best golfers age 50 and over.

"Volunteers are the backbone of any successful USGA championship," said Steve Marino, SentryWorld's 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship Director. "Volunteering at the U.S. Senior Open will give you a behind-the-scenes and up-close look at world-class golf while you give back to the central Wisconsin community."

Volunteers will need to purchase a uniform package for $95 plus tax. The package includes two championship logoed golf shirts, one logoed windbreaker, one logoed hat or visor, one logoed clear drawstring bag, one official commemorative lapel pin, one logoed water bottle, and one credential valid for all seven days of the championship (non-transferable). As a volunteer, you receive complimentary food, snacks, and beverages on the days you volunteer.

About 2,000 volunteers are needed for the event. Volunteer opportunities for ages 14–21 are available with no required uniform package to purchase.

Volunteer information and registration can be found at sentryworld.com/usso2023/volunteer. If you have questions, contact Mike Cataldo, SentryWorld's Championship Services Manager, at michael.cataldo@sentryworld.com, or call 715-544-1031.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship will become available in April. You can sign up for updates on the championship, including ticket availability, at sentryworld.com.

Sentry Insurance developed SentryWorld, Wisconsin's first destination golf course, in 1982 as part of a sports complex that includes indoor tennis courts, banquet space, restaurants, and—new this year—a boutique hotel. SentryWorld hosted its first USGA championship in 1986 when Cindy Schreyer defeated 13-year-old Vicki Goetze, 3 and 2, in the U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links final. The USGA returned to SentryWorld in 2019 with the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship. Lei Ye made a 3-foot par putt on the 36th hole to defeat Jillian Bourdage, 1 up, in a thrilling finish.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sentry Insurance