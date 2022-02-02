Data will highlight patient outcomes of pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of neffy™ (ARS-1), with simple intranasal epinephrine administration and other epinephrine intramuscular injection devices

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Share New Data at the 2022 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting Data will highlight patient outcomes of pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of neffy™ (ARS-1), with simple intranasal epinephrine administration and other epinephrine intramuscular injection devices

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., will share new data on neffy highlighting our innovative intranasal treatment of type 1 severe allergic reactions including anaphylaxis at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) 2022 annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, February 25-28. Clinical results from our studies examining the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of epinephrine after intranasal administration with neffy, intramuscular and subcutaneous administration methods and data about potential cardiovascular risks associated with use of Epinephrine Auto-injectors (EAIs) will be presented.

(PRNewsfoto/ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to share these new data from our studies that continue to demonstrate neffy has the potential to be a safe and effective non-injectable solution for the emergency treatment of type 1 allergic reactions including anaphylaxis," said Richard Lowenthal, President and Chief Executive Officer, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We look forward to further engaging with patient advocacy groups and other research colleagues at AAAAI to ensure we continue on our path to make a positive impact on the lives of patients and their families who have this condition."

See below for a list of data ARS will make available during AAAAI.

Abstract Title Presentation Details neffy Human Factor Findings Abstract #: 007



Abstract available here Comparison of Pharmacokinetic Parameters and Intra-Blood Vessel Injection Rates Between Manual IM injection and Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Abstract #: 008



Abstract available here Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of neffy (1 mg) compared to EpiPen (0.3 mg) and Manual IM injection (0.3 mg) – an Integrated Analysis Abstract #: 009



Abstract available here Accidental Intravascular Auto-Injection of Epinephrine (Adrenaline) Rapidly Increases Pharmacokinetic and Hemodynamic Parameters Abstract #: 010



Abstract available here

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is developing neffy™ (ARS-1), an intranasal epinephrine product in clinical development for patients and their caregivers with type 1 allergic reactions including food, medications and insect bites that could lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis.

For more, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

About neffy™ (ARS-1)

neffy™ is an aqueous formulation of epinephrine nasal spray uniquely developed with Intravail®, a novel nasal absorption enhancing technology. neffy has demonstrated comparable pharmacokinetics to injection of epinephrine in clinical studies using a low and safe intranasal dose. The Company believes that the neffy formulation may enable people to easily deliver epinephrine rapidly and with less hesitation at the onset of an allergic reaction including in emergency situations, as compared to currently available epinephrine intramuscular injection products. neffy is also designed to be user-friendly, needle-free, and easily portable to carry in a pocket or purse anytime, anywhere.

About anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction with a sudden onset that can occur very quickly (within minutes) and could be fatal if not treated immediately with epinephrine. In the United States, sources estimate that approximately 3 million patients receive and fill prescriptions for epinephrine intramuscular injection products today. Epidemiological data from peer-reviewed publications estimate about 20 million individuals experience severe allergic reactions and could be at risk for anaphylaxis.

We hope the introduction of neffy would be a welcome tool for more patients with severe allergies to administer lifesaving epinephrine safely, quickly, and painlessly without hesitation to prevent anaphylaxis from progressing to more severe consequences.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.