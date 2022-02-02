Golden Grail Chief Marketing Consultant Featured on StockDayMedia.com Pod Cast Reaching Over 200,000 Listeners

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a leader in acquiring existing beverage brands announces Erin Heit, Chief Marketing Consultant for the company, will be discussing how they are innovating the "business of beverage," their current acquisition success and exciting company developments. The Pod Cast will be available to listeners starting Tuesday, February 8th 2022 found on www.StockMediaDay.com.

Stock Day Media provides transparency to publicly traded companies and reaches investors directly. Stock Day gears its services to those Micro-Cap and Nano companies that trade on the OTC, NYSE, NASDAQ, and TSX Markets. Their reach in the stock market community gives them the ability to find new potential investors seeking unique and lucrative opportunities.

Stock Day Founder and CEO Everett Jolly has over 25 years experience in the financial sector. With this background comes a wealth of knowledge and desire to teach investors about the Micro-Cap market. Everett has been recognized for demonstrating his dedication and leadership by being inducted into "Worldwide Who's Who" for excellence in marketing.

The interview will be posted to Stock Day's highly trafficked site: https://stockdaymedia.com/ Stock Day Media has approximately over 200,000 daily listeners.

The Pod Cast will be disseminated to the following additional media outlets;

Yahoo Finance, OTC Markets, CNN Money, Bloomberg, Marketwatch, Nasdaq.com, Wall Street Journal, Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Podcast Addict, Investors Hangout and many more.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to aggressively build and operationally streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been aggressively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water at a breakneck pace. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and robust beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and aggressive development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages, sets Golden Grail Technology apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

