NATURAL GROCERS CELEBRATES ITS CREW WITH ITS 4th ANNUAL CREW APPRECIATION MONTH

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being rooted in gratitude is a core value of Natural Grocers'® culture, which is why the company has designated the entire month of February as Crew Appreciation Month. Throughout the month-long celebration, members of the Natural Grocers good4u® Crew, company-wide, will be treated to gifts, giveaways, exclusive discounts, and more, as a way for this family-operated company to say, "thank you for your valuable contributions." From the beginning, Margaret Isely, Natural Grocers' co-founder, emphasized the importance of recognizing Crew members' individual talents and impact. She planted the seeds of generous Natural Grocers benefits that continue today because she believed in expressing gratitude through action.

This year's Crew appreciation gift is a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the company with artisans from Peguche, Ecuador, including a single-mothers group. In Ecuador, 6 out of 10 women suffer gender violence, and the artisans of Peguche are trying to change this tragic precedent. An essential tool for empowering women is providing better opportunities to gain financial independence while caring for their children. The gift of artisan-crafted hats and scarves each crew member will receive helps support women who are often the sole-caretakers and providers for their families.

During the celebration, the festivities will include giveaways with an enticing list of prizes, such as gift cards, High Sierra cooler backpack, Runa Yeti cooler, NGVC Duffel Bag and more. Every Crew member, company-wide, will automatically be entered in the giveaway, and the winners will be announced at the end of February. Every crew member will also receive an autoloaded {N}power coupon book with discounts and free Natural Grocers Brand products.

Another highlight of the 2022 Crew Appreciation Month will be a donation of 1% of sales on February 14th to the recently launched Heroes in Aprons Fund. Established by Natural Grocers in 2021 in response to hardships created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund provides financial assistance to qualifying Crew members or their immediate family members who experience unanticipated hardships.

As Natural Grocers gets ready to kick off this year's annual Crew Appreciation Month, the Isely family, the founders, and leaders of Natural Grocers, would like to emphasize that the celebration does not replace the gratitude they feel every day for the good4u Crew. It's an extension of the company's appreciation for its incredible team rooted in the Founding Principle of Commitment to Crew.

"The adaptability, teamwork, and dedication shown by the Natural Grocer's good4u Crew during another year of unprecedented challenges is truly inspiring," commented Kemper Isely, Co-President. "Our success in helping build healthier communities does not happen without this talented, passionate group of people. And we know that Margaret - who loved a good celebration and considered Crew to be her extended family, would enthusiastically approve of dedicating an entire month to showing Crew Appreciation."

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet high quality standards and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

