Salt Security Formalizes Global Channel Partner Program to Meet Worldwide Demand for API Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced the global expansion of its Salt Security Essential Partner Program. As the API security leader, Salt Security and its global partner program will be instrumental in enhancing access to the best-in-class Salt Security API Protection Platform, ensuring customers around the world can protect the APIs fueling their digital transformation, application modernization, cloud migration, and other digital initiatives. Salt Security has always been 100% channel-focused – making this program more broadly available will expand the network of distributors, channel partners, consultancies, and integrators already driving adoption of the industry's most mature and proven API security platform.

The timing is ideal to amplify the Salt Security Essential Partner Program given the company recently appointed veteran channel leader, Jon Peppler, as Vice President of Worldwide Channels. Peppler joins Salt Security from Bitglass (now Forcepoint), bringing decades of experience running worldwide channel programs for software startups with him. His record of success recently earned him recognition as a 2021 Channel Chief by CRN, only the most recent of several years earning that accolade. Peppler will be responsible for driving the company's global channel partner strategy and empowering organizations to innovate by securing the APIs at the heart of modern applications. He joins the Salt Security team of international sales leaders, including Anton Granic, VP of Worldwide Sales, and Sunil Dutt, Director of Channel Sales, EMEA and APAC.

"The Salt Security Essential Partner Program is a critical part of our go-to-market strategy, reinforcing our commitment to resolving critical business challenges at global scale in the face of growing API security threats," said Jon Peppler, VP of Worldwide Channels, Salt Security. "It is an exciting time to join Salt Security and expand this program, given the leadership position Salt holds in technology, customer penetration, industry recognition, and channel partner recruitment. The flexibility and scale of our program will help our partners and their customers innovate even as malicious attacks on APIs accelerate."

The Salt Security partner strategy focuses on activity alignment and channel partner growth by enabling customers to work with their trusted partners directly to achieve the best support, pricing, and value from the industry's leading API security platform. The Essential Partner Program supports both Associate and Professional tiers, based on the number of sales and solution architect certifications, pipeline value identified, and joint customer wins. It also includes best practice guidance for partners around rules of engagement, deal registration, technical enablement, and growth accelerators through incentives and marketing investments. Salt will augment the program with additional tiers as it grows. The company also provides specialized support to help partners grow their API security business with healthy margins through the benefit of the company's market leadership.

"The Salt commitment to the channel has been clear since its earliest days. The team has been an immensely proactive partner who offers both competitive advantage to our customers and substantial opportunities for our sales team," said Jeffrey de Heer, EMEA MultiVendor Leader, SoftwareONE. "The Salt Security API Protection Platform is the most advanced and proven API security solution on the market. With the company's industry-leading mix of technology, training, and programming, its channel program helps us better understand our customers' key challenges while driving new growth and sales opportunities."

The proliferation of APIs to enable digital transformation and IT modernization has made them a prime attack vector and focus for malicious actors. Given these threats, Salt Security customers rely on resellers to provide them with trusted API security solutions. Salt takes a unique approach in the industry, with its API Context Engine (ACE) Architecture combining cloud-scale big data with the industry's only patented machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to secure APIs automatically and continuously. Salt partners can readily show their customers how Salt provides the critical and immediate value of the industry's leading runtime protection as well as the longer-term value of "shift left" capabilities that identify API vulnerabilities during API development.

"APIs are the arteries fueling enterprise innovation – the critical connectors of the applications and services that support the modern economy. When they're vulnerable to manipulation or breaches, the businesses that rely on them are susceptible to serious risks," said Salt channel lead Peppler. "Extending our Essential Partner Program to the broader industry will help ensure that organizations across the world gain access to our mission-critical API security capabilities directly through our partner network, so they can innovate unhindered by the risks and threats that challenge today's API economy."

Market disruptors and leading enterprises across FinServ, FinTech, Retail, and SaaS industries – including Equinix, Finastra, TripActions, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Amway, Armis, and DeinDeal – trust Salt Security to deliver the simplest, most comprehensive, and most effective API security on the market today.

"Customer demand for API security solutions has risen significantly in recent years," said Larry Pfeifer, Founder, Consortium Networks. "The Salt Security Essential Partner Program has enabled us to address this demand head-on with a proven, best-in-class solution. Both our sales team and customers enjoy the comprehensive support from the company, coupled with the flexibility, knowledge, and incentives built into the program that help us drive revenue on an ongoing basis."

"We value working with vendors like Salt Security who enable our customers to innovate with technology that addresses mission-critical challenges like the threat of API attacks and related abuse," said Anthony Doerga, Founder and Partner, AppyThings. "This enhanced channel program not only brings value to our customers, but it is both highly supportive and mutually beneficial for our business and sales teams. The growing threat of API attacks in combination with the industry-best API security capabilities from Salt and its comprehensive channel program brings value to all parties involved."

"It has been incredible to see the Salt Security partner program evolve and grow alongside the adoption of APIs, even as API abuses have grown in tandem," said Michael Farnum, CTO, Set Solutions. "As an established partner, we are eager to continue to engage customers through the partner program and evangelize the benefits of the Salt Security API Protection Platform as it becomes increasingly important for customers to harden their APIs against attack."

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry's first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to automatically and continuously identify and protect APIs. Deployed in minutes, the Salt Security platform learns the granular behavior of a company's APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers. Salt Security was founded in 2016 by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and serial entrepreneur executives in the cybersecurity field and is based in Silicon Valley and Israel. For more information, please visit https://salt.security .

