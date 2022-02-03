ePlus Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022
- Net sales increased 15.7% to $494.8 million; technology segment net sales increased 14.8% to $477.0 million; service revenues increased 20.0% to $62.5 million.
- Adjusted gross billings increased 16.5% to $685.0 million.
- Gross profit increased 19.3% to $117.1 million.
- Gross margin was 23.7%, an increase of 70 basis points.
- Net earnings increased 22.1% to $26.4 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.5% to $41.8 million.
- Diluted earnings per share increased 21.0% to $0.98. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 23.6% to $1.10.
First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2022
- Net sales increased 12.6% to $1,369.5 million; technology segment net sales increased 11.7% to $1,313.6 million; service revenues increased 19.9% to $179.0 million.
- Adjusted gross billings increased 14.2% to $1,982.2 million.
- Gross profit increased 16.9% to $345.6 million.
- Gross margin was 25.2%, an increase of 90 basis points.
- Net earnings increased 38.3% to $81.4 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 32.0% to $130.3 million.
- Diluted earnings per share increased 37.7% to $3.03. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 36.3% to $3.38.
ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021.
Management Comment
"ePlus delivered strong third quarter financial results, driven by consistent execution from our team and continued strong demand for our services and solutions, which enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation strategies," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer of ePlus. "Net sales increased 15.7% to $494.8 million, reflecting broad-based demand and market share gains in our technology segment as well as solid growth in our financing business. The strength and scalability of our business model is evident in our financial performance, which included a 50-basis point year-over-year improvement in operating margins and a 23% gain in operating income, significantly outpacing revenue growth."
Mr. Marron continued, "Our strong financial performance in the third quarter and year to date reflects the successful execution of our growth strategy, as we leverage our deep expertise and widespread capabilities to deliver cost-effective and agile solutions across the technology stack. In addition, we continue to benefit from our focus on higher-margin and faster-growing areas, including cloud, networking and security, where we provide a suite of comprehensive products and services that address our customers' most complex IT challenges."
Prior Period Reclassifications Due to Stock Split
Reclassifications of prior period amounts related to number of shares and per share amounts have been made to conform to the current period presentation due to the December 13, 2021, two-for-one, stock split.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
For the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the third quarter ended December 31, 2020:
Consolidated net sales increased 15.7% to $494.8 million, from $427.6 million.
Technology segment net sales increased 14.8% to $477.0 million, from $415.6 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 20.0% to $62.5 million, from $52.1 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 16.5% to $685.0 million from $587.8 million.
Financing segment net sales increased 48.4% to $17.9 million, from $12.0 million due to higher post-contract earnings from several early buyouts of assets under lease.
Consolidated gross profit increased 19.3% to $117.1 million, from $98.2 million. Consolidated gross margin was 23.7%, up from 23.0% last year, due to higher product and services margins in our technology segment and a larger proportion of sales recorded on a net basis.
Operating expenses were $81.0 million, up 17.6% from $68.9 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, as well as higher salaries and benefits. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,554, down 32 from a year ago in the third quarter which included 102 employees added on Dec. 31, 2020 from the SMP acquisition.
Consolidated operating income increased 23.3% to $36.1 million.
Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 26.4%, lower than the prior year quarter of 28.1%, due to an adjustment to the prior year tax return related to foreign taxes.
Net earnings increased 22.1% to $26.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.5% to $41.8 million, from $34.4 million.
Diluted earnings per share was $0.98, compared with $0.81 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.10, compared with $0.89 last year.
First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2022 Results
For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2020:
Consolidated net sales increased 12.6% to $1,369.5 million, from $1,215.7 million.
Technology segment net sales increased 11.7% to $1,313.6 million, from $1,176.2 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 19.9% to $179.0 million, from $149.3 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings was $1,982.2 million, an increase of 14.2% from $1,735.3 million.
Financing segment net sales increased 41.2% to $55.9 million, from $39.6 million, due to higher post-contract earnings and higher transactional gains.
Consolidated gross profit increased 16.9% to $345.6 million, from $295.7 million. Consolidated gross margin was 25.2%, up from 24.3% last year, due to higher services margins and a higher proportion of sales recorded on a net basis in our technology segment.
Operating expenses were $232.8 million, up 9.3% from $212.9 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, higher healthcare costs, software license and maintenance expenses, and higher depreciation and amortization due to the acquisition of SMP.
Consolidated operating income increased 36.4% to $112.8 million.
Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 27.7%, lower than last year of 29.8% due to an adjustment in the prior year related to the federal benefit from state taxes.
Net earnings increased 38.3% to $81.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 32.0% to $130.3 million, from $98.7 million.
Diluted earnings per share was $3.03, compared with $2.20 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $3.38, compared with $2.48 last year.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of December 31, 2021, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $105.6 million, compared with $129.6 million as of March 31, 2021 due to additional working capital needs in our technology segment, and the repurchase of stock. Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 111.2% from March 31, 2021, and 9.8% sequentially, due to ongoing projects with customers coupled with some impact from continued supply chain constraints. Total stockholders' equity was $639.3 million, compared with $562.4 million as of March 31, 2021. Total shares outstanding were 27.0 million on December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.
Summary and Outlook
"Supported by our talented and dedicated global team, our extensive network of vendor relationships and our differentiated business model serving the entire IT lifecycle, ePlus is positioned for continued growth. In today's dynamic market, ePlus remains an essential partner for our customers as they rapidly adapt their IT infrastructure to build a more connected, secure and collaborative environment that aligns with their long-term business objectives.
Mr. Marron concluded, "We continue to invest in our people and in our capabilities to ensure that we remain at the forefront, providing expert advice, value-added services and innovative solutions for our customers. Our strong balance sheet offers the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions that will strengthen our market position, expand our capabilities and enhance our growth prospects."
Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions
In the month of December:
- Announced the unveiling of a networking strategy called READI to help organizations implement foundational software-defined technologies and solutions that transform and modernize their enterprise network infrastructures.
- Honored with the Social Impact Partner of the Year Award for the Americas at the Cisco Partner Summit 2021
In the month of November:
- Announced the successful achievement of Cloud Management and Automation VMware Master Services Competency.
- Rang the NASDAQ closing bell in celebration of its 25th listing anniversary.
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$105,566
$129,562
Accounts receivable—trade, net
520,629
391,567
Accounts receivable—other, net
40.818
41,053
Inventories
147,739
69,963
Financing receivables—net, current
98,183
106,272
Deferred costs
34,684
28,201
Other current assets
12,932
10,976
Total current assets
960,551
777,594
Financing receivables and operating leases—net
90,026
90,165
Deferred tax asset—net
1,972
1,468
Property, equipment and other assets
46,215
42,289
Goodwill
126,604
126,645
Other intangible assets—net
29,778
38,614
TOTAL ASSETS
$1,255,146
$1,076,775
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$162,670
$165,162
Accounts payable—floor plan
157,667
98,653
Salaries and commissions payable
39,184
36,839
Deferred revenue
93,319
72,802
Recourse notes payable—current
51,104
5,450
Non-recourse notes payable—current
37,245
50,397
Other current liabilities
26,224
30,061
Total current liabilities
567,413
459,364
Recourse notes payable—long term
7,689
12,658
Non-recourse notes payable—long term
6,340
5,664
Other liabilities
34,408
36,679
TOTAL LIABILITIES
615,850
514,365
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 26,966 outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 27,006 outstanding at March 31, 2021
270
145
Additional paid-in capital
157,721
152,366
Treasury stock, at cost, 50 shares at December 31, 2021 and 1,987 shares at March 31, 2021
(2,592)
(75,372)
Retained earnings
483,601
484,616
Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency translation adjustment
296
655
Total Stockholders' Equity
639,296
562,410
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$1,255,146
$1,076,775
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
Product
$432,307
$375,512
$1,190,524
$1,066,408
Services
62,527
52,092
178,976
149,308
Total
494,834
427,604
1,369,500
1,215,716
Cost of sales
Product
339,810
297,514
914,666
827,111
Services
37,907
31,939
109,203
92,935
Total
377,717
329,453
1,023,869
920,046
Gross profit
117,117
98,151
345,631
295,670
Selling, general, and administrative
76,874
65,390
220,153
201,746
Depreciation and amortization
3,597
3,143
11,376
10,000
Interest and financing costs
561
355
1,262
1,179
Operating expenses
81,032
68,888
232,791
212,925
Operating income
36,085
29,263
112,840
82,745
Other income (expense)
(175)
813
(377)
1,095
Earnings before taxes
35,910
30,076
112,463
83,840
Provision for income taxes
9,486
8,438
31,108
24,996
Net earnings
$26,424
$21,638
$81,355
$58,844
Net earnings per common share—basic
$0.99
$0.81
$3.05
$2.21
Net earnings per common share—diluted
$0.98
$0.81
$3.03
$2.20
Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic
26,668
26,664
26,666
26,684
Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted
26,930
26,756
26,887
26,804
Technology Segment
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net sales
Product
$414,448
$363,478
14.0%
$1,134,658
$1,026,845
10.5%
Services
62,527
52,092
20.0%
178,976
149,308
19.9%
Total
476,975
415,570
14.8%
1,313,634
1,176,153
11.7%
Cost of sales
Product
334,585
295,310
13.3%
899,437
820,859
9.6%
Services
37,907
31,939
18.7%
109,203
92,935
17.5%
Total
372,492
327,249
13.8%
1,008,640
913,794
10.4%
Gross profit
104,483
88,321
18.3%
304,994
262,359
16.3%
Selling, general, and administrative
73,413
62,377
17.7%
210,369
190,519
10.4%
Depreciation and amortization
3,569
3,115
14.6%
11,292
9,916
13.9%
Interest and financing costs
335
-
nm
693
266
160.5%
Operating expenses
77,317
65,492
18.1%
222,354
200,701
10.8%
Operating income
$27,166
$22,829
19.0%
$82,640
$61,658
34.0%
Adjusted gross billings
$685,031
$587,825
16.5%
$1,982,162
$1,735,283
14.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
$32,794
$27,876
17.6%
$99,811
$77,312
29.1%
Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
Telecom, Media, & Entertainment
29%
23%
6%
Healthcare
16%
14%
2%
SLED
15%
16%
(1%)
Technology
15%
18%
(3%)
Financial Services
9%
13%
(4%)
All others
16%
16%
-
Total
100%
100%
Financing Segment
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net sales
$17,859
$12,034
48.4%
$55,866
$39,563
41.2%
Cost of sales
5,225
2,204
137.1%
15,229
6,252
143.6%
Gross profit
12,634
9,830
28.5%
40,637
33,311
22.0%
Selling, general, and administrative
3,461
3,013
14.9%
9,784
11,227
(12.9%)
Depreciation and amortization
28
28
0.0%
84
84
0.0%
Interest and financing costs
226
355
(36.3%)
569
913
(37.7%)
Operating expenses
3,715
3,396
9.4%
10,437
12,224
(14.6%)
Operating income
$8,919
$6,434
38.6%
$30,200
$21,087
43.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
$9,003
$6,519
38.1%
$30,453
$21,358
42.6%
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION
We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP information: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (v) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.
We define adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.
We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.
Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.
Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross billings, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Technology segment net sales
$476,975
$415,570
$1,313,634
$1,176,153
Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription / SaaS licenses, and services
208,056
172,255
668,528
559,130
Adjusted gross billings
$685,031
$587,825
$1,982,162
$1,735,283
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Net earnings
$26,424
$21,638
$81,355
$58,844
Provision for income taxes
9,486
8,438
31,108
24,996
Depreciation and amortization [1]
3,597
3,143
11,376
10,000
Share based compensation
1,780
1,756
5,355
5,427
Acquisition and integration expense
-
233
-
232
Interest and financing costs
335
-
693
266
Other (income) expense [2]
175
(813)
377
(1,095)
Adjusted EBITDA
$41,797
$34,395
$130,264
$98,670
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Technology Segment
Operating income
$27,166
$22,829
$82,640
$61,658
Depreciation and amortization [1]
3,569
3,115
11,292
9,916
Share based compensation
1,724
1,699
5,186
5,240
Acquisition and integration expense
-
233
-
232
Interest and financing costs
335
-
693
266
Adjusted EBITDA
$32,794
$27,876
$99,811
$77,312
Financing Segment
Operating income
$8,919
$6,434
$30,200
$21,087
Depreciation and amortization [1]
28
28
84
84
Share based compensation
56
57
169
187
Adjusted EBITDA
$9,003
$6,519
$30,453
$21,358
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
GAAP: Earnings before taxes
$35,910
$30,076
$112,463
$83,840
Share based compensation
1,780
1,756
5,355
5,427
Acquisition and integration expense
-
233
-
232
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
2,497
1,986
7,854
6,386
Other (income) expense [2]
175
(813)
377
(1,095)
Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes
40,362
33,238
126,049
94,790
GAAP: Provision for income taxes
9,486
8,438
31,108
24,996
Share based compensation
470
493
1,494
1,621
Acquisition and integration expense
-
65
-
65
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
649
541
2,156
1,856
Other (income) expense [2]
46
(228)
104
(314)
Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock
-
-
317
(40)
Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes
10,651
9,309
35,179
28,184
Non-GAAP: Net earnings
$29,711
$23,929
$90,870
$66,606
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted
$0.98
$0.81
$3.03
$2.20
Share based compensation
0.05
0.05
0.14
0.14
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
0.07
0.05
0.21
0.16
Other (income) expense [2]
-
(0.02)
0.01
(0.02)
Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock
-
-
(0.01)
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax
$0.12
$0.08
$0.35
$0.28
Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted
$1.10
$0.89
$3.38
$2.48
[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally.
[2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.
[3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.
