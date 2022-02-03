Lear Named One of FORTUNE'S 2022 Most Admired Companies Company makes list for the 6th consecutive year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, has been named to FORTUNE magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list for the sixth consecutive year.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for the sixth consecutive year. (PRNewswire)

Lear was awarded fourth place overall in the Motor Vehicle Parts category – the highest ranking for a U.S.-based automotive supplier.

"Being selected to this prestigious list for six consecutive years is the result of our talented and dedicated people. Our team is focused on providing our customers with compelling solutions for improved mobility experiences and giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Lear President and CEO Ray Scott. "Our success is based on a commitment to safety, diversity, ingenuity and integrity."

Several achievements from 2021 include:

Winning more than 35 awards for quality, customer service, innovation, diversity, and our workplace culture, such as an Automotive News 2021 PACE Award for the third consecutive year and receiving two J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study SM awards.

Forming joint ventures, completing acquisitions and establishing partnerships to better position the Seating and E-Systems business units for long-term success.

Global employee resource groups holding over 1,300 initiatives to help make Lear's workplaces more inclusive.

Employees volunteering to help people and the planet by organizing free vaccination clinics, donating food and planting trees in countries around the world.

In collaboration with global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, FORTUNE compiled its annual list after surveying 3,740 executives, directors, and analysts from 640 global companies in 52 industry groups about corporate reputation. Respondents ranked the reputations of companies based on nine factors, including management and leadership quality, product and service quality, innovation, social responsibility, global competitiveness and value as a long-term investment.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LEAR CORP