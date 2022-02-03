Lisa Thomas Elevated to Name Partner at Houston Trial Boutique

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Cadwell, David Clonts and Michael Reeder are pleased to announce that Lisa Thomas has been added as a name partner of the respected Houston-based trial boutique now known as Cadwell Clonts Reeder & Thomas.

"This decision allows us to recognize Lisa's success and experience as a litigation strategist and her work with our team during the past year, handling disputes in venues across the nation," says Firm co-founder Kevin Cadwell. "We were honored when she chose to join us, and Lisa is an integral member of our Firm and has changed the Firm's DNA in the time she has been with us. She is an outstanding attorney and leader for our Firm and the profession."

For the past decade Ms. Thomas has focused on intellectual property disputes with an emphasis on complex patent litigation. She has extensive trial experience, which gives her sharp insight on all phases of litigation starting from the earliest pre-suit strategy through appeals. She has successfully litigated cases in a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemistry, energy, and software.

"I am thrilled to put my name alongside three fantastic attorneys and behind the unique and customized services we provide for our clients, which fits the particular challenges of each case," says Ms. Thomas. "Clients are increasingly looking to firms such as ours that are experienced and aggressive, but also agile in how we approach and resolve complex cases. I look forward to continuing to grow as a firm and win cases for our clients."

Ms. Thomas earned her law degree from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law in 2011 and her undergraduate degree in bioengineering from Rice University in 2005. She started her career in the Houston office of Baker Botts and joined the Firm in 2021 from the Houston office of Reed Smith LLP.

Cadwell Clonts Reeder & Thomas supports a wide range of business sectors in complex commercial disputes, intellectual property matters, and corporate transactions. Backed by previous tenures at major international law firms, the attorneys represent some of the most intriguing and promising startups, as well as Fortune 100 companies.

