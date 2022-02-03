OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"We delivered another robust quarter of organic growth driven by demand for OpenText Cloud Editions, closed the Zix acquisition and we are raising our Fiscal 2022 target model to include cloud growth of up to 10% and total revenue growth of up to 4%. The first half of Fiscal 2022 provides demonstrable progress towards our Fiscal 2024 Aspirations to include up to 4% organic growth," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Total revenues of $876.8 million grew 2.5% year-over-year and were led by Cloud revenues of $364.9 million, up 4.1% year-over-year. Total Annual Recurring Revenues of $699.8 million grew 2.2% year-over-year, representing 80% of our total revenues."

"OpenText brings a complete and integrated suite of Information Management solutions to customers of all sizes, while providing the layers of defense needed to help organizations secure their users, end points, and networks in the face of ever-increasing cyber threats and ransomware. With the addition of Zix to our Security & Protection Cloud, OpenText leads the market in cyber resiliency with a powerhouse SMB platform for data protection, threat management, email security and compliance solutions," said Mr. Barrenechea.

"I am very pleased with OpenText's performance in Q2. We delivered $343.5 million of adjusted EBITDA and $206.0 million in free cash flows while purchasing Zix Corporation for $896.0 million," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "With our recent refinancing of outstanding debt, we have approximately $1.5 billion of cash as of December 31, 2021, and a net leverage ratio of 2.0x. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong as we continue to focus on investments that advance our products and systems to drive our organic growth, while supporting the integration and profitability of current and future acquisitions."

Financial Highlights for Q2 Fiscal 2022 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q2 FY'22 Q2 FY'21 $ Change % Change

Q2 FY'22 in

CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $364.9 $350.5 $14.4 4.1%

$365.0 4.2%

Customer support 334.9 334.5 0.4 0.1%

335.4 0.3%

Total annual recurring revenues** $699.8 $684.9 $14.8 2.2%

$700.4 2.3%

License 109.5 107.3 2.1 2.0%

110.5 3.0%

Professional service and other 67.5 63.4 4.2 6.6%

67.8 7.0%

Total revenues $876.8 $855.6 $21.2 2.5%

$878.8 2.7%

GAAP-based operating income $192.9 $234.5 ($41.6) (17.7)%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $321.8 $340.5 ($18.7) (5.5)%

$326.1 (4.2)%

GAAP-based net income (loss) attributable to OpenText $88.3 ($65.5) $153.8 234.9 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share (EPS), diluted $0.32 ($0.24) $0.56 233.3%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.89 $0.95 ($0.06) (6.3)%

$0.90 (5.3)%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $343.5 $360.8 ($17.2) (4.8)%

$347.8 (3.6)%

Operating cash flows $216.6 $282.5 ($65.8) (23.3)%

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $206.0 $274.8 ($68.8) (25.0)%

N/A N/A





Summary of YTD Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'22 YTD FY'21 YTD $ Change % Change

FY'22 YTD

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $721.5 $691.4 $30.0 4.3%

$718.2 3.9%

Customer support 670.1 663.9 6.2 0.9%

663.9 —%

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,391.6 $1,355.3 $36.3 2.7%

$1,382.1 2.0%

License 183.0 175.9 7.2 4.1%

183.0 4.1%

Professional service and other 134.5 128.5 6.0 4.7%

133.4 3.9%

Total revenues $1,709.1 $1,659.7 $49.5 3.0%

$1,698.5 2.3%

GAAP-based operating income $375.6 $416.8 ($41.3) (9.9)%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $623.8 $660.9 ($37.1) (5.6)%

$625.9 (5.3)%

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $220.2 $37.9 $182.3 481.1%

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.81 $0.14 $0.67 478.6%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $1.72 $1.84 ($0.12) (6.5)%

$1.73 (6.0)%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $666.9 $703.1 ($36.2) (5.2)%

$668.8 (4.9)%

Operating cash flows $406.3 $516.4 ($110.0) (21.3)%

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $369.0 $493.4 ($124.4) (25.2)%

N/A N/A





(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue. • Organic revenue growth is calculated by removing the revenue contribution from newly acquired companies for the first year post acquisition.

Dividend Program

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on February 2, 2022, a cash dividend of $0.2209 per common share. The record date for this dividend is March 4, 2022 and the payment date is March 25, 2022. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

OpenText buys Zix Corporation

OpenText announces significant expansion in partner relationship with Google

Key customer wins in the quarter include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Kimberly-Clark, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, CNX Resources Corporation, Becton Dickinson , The Auto Club Group, Lids Sports Group, B. Braun, PillPack, Inc., Aspen Dental Management, Hawaiian Electric Company, US Army Corps of Engineers and National Food Industries

OpenText announces executive appointments

OpenText named one of Canada's most admired corporate cultures for 2021

OpenText strengthens Security & Protection Cloud with Network Detection & Response

OpenText empowers companies to Be Digital at OpenText World

OpenText extends leadership in Global Digital Commerce with Business Network Cloud

OpenText announces pricing of senior unsecured fixed rate notes to redeem outstanding 2026 notes

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q2 FY'22 Q1 FY'22 Q2 FY'21 % Change (Q2 FY'22 vs Q1

FY'22)

% Change (Q2 FY'22 vs Q2

FY'21)

Revenue (millions) $876.8 $832.3 $855.6 5.3%

2.5%

GAAP-based gross margin 70.2% 69.0% 70.5% 120 bps (30) bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.4% 75.7% 77.1% 70 bps (70) bps GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted $0.32 $0.48 ($0.24) (33.3)%

233.3%

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.89 $0.83 $0.95 7.2%

(6.3)%



(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted a quarterly shareholder letter and investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.opentext.com and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations .

A replay of the call will be available beginning February 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8296 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to Non-GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 (Fiscal 2022) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, Fiscal 2024 Aspirations, declaration of quarterly dividends, potential share repurchases pursuant to its Repurchase Plan, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2022 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new strains or resurgences, as well as our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $1,511,792

$1,607,306 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,849 as of December 31, 2021 and $22,151 as of June 30, 2021 427,020

438,547 Contract assets 22,336

25,344 Income taxes recoverable 19,855

32,312 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 118,353

98,551 Total current assets 2,099,356

2,202,060 Property and equipment 243,850

233,595 Operating lease right of use assets 230,973

234,532 Long-term contract assets 22,920

19,222 Goodwill 5,195,078

4,691,673 Acquired intangible assets 1,355,003

1,187,260 Deferred tax assets 747,780

796,738 Other assets 228,142

208,894 Long-term income taxes recoverable 41,428

35,362 Total assets $10,164,530

$9,609,336 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $364,739

$423,592 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000

10,000 Operating lease liabilities 62,910

58,315 Deferred revenues 848,977

852,629 Income taxes payable 16,219

17,368 Total current liabilities 1,302,845

1,361,904 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 16,401

28,830 Pension liability 75,055

74,511 Long-term debt 4,211,488

3,578,859 Long-term operating lease liabilities 214,824

224,453 Long-term deferred revenues 90,669

98,989 Long-term income taxes payable 34,133

34,113 Deferred tax liabilities 89,290

108,224 Total long-term liabilities 4,731,860

4,147,979 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





271,006,308 and 271,540,755 Common Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 1,990,913

1,947,764 Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,349

66,238 Retained earnings 2,174,467

2,153,326 Treasury stock, at cost (1,476,420 and 1,567,664 shares at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (67,966)

(69,386) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,128,763

4,097,942 Non-controlling interests 1,062

1,511 Total shareholders' equity 4,129,825

4,099,453 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $10,164,530

$9,609,336

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions $364,886

$350,454

$721,475

$691,440 Customer support 334,875

334,492

670,112

663,891 License 109,493

107,348

183,022

175,871 Professional service and other 67,545

63,350

134,498

128,455 Total revenues 876,799

855,644

1,709,107

1,659,657 Cost of revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions 122,129

117,882

241,908

230,506 Customer support 29,668

29,668

59,151

58,862 License 3,741

4,302

7,710

6,791 Professional service and other 53,041

46,619

104,766

93,200 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 52,602

54,091

105,769

112,128 Total cost of revenues 261,181

252,562

519,304

501,487 Gross profit 615,618

603,082

1,189,803

1,158,170 Operating expenses:













Research and development 103,622

100,238

203,787

194,141 Sales and marketing 163,938

147,897

310,178

280,297 General and administrative 71,513

62,765

142,990

118,954 Depreciation 21,779

20,280

43,165

42,283 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,665

54,926

104,549

109,919 Special charges (recoveries) 9,217

(17,494)

9,561

(4,250) Total operating expenses 422,734

368,612

814,230

741,344 Income from operations 192,884

234,470

375,573

416,826 Other income (expense), net (25,037)

5,251

4,745

8,134 Interest and other related expense, net (40,245)

(37,595)

(77,300)

(76,684) Income before income taxes 127,602

202,126

303,018

348,276 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 39,266

267,559

82,716

310,303 Net income (loss) for the period $88,336

$(65,433)

$220,302

$37,973 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (38)

(44)

(89)

(74) Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText $88,298

$(65,477)

$220,213

$37,899 Earnings (loss) per share—basic attributable to OpenText $0.32

$(0.24)

$0.81

$0.14 Earnings (loss) per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $0.32

$(0.24)

$0.81

$0.14 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 272,112

272,433

272,078

272,210 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 272,931

272,433

273,074

273,019

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) for the period $88,336

$(65,433)

$220,302

$37,973 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:













Net foreign currency translation adjustments (21,347)

26,065

(31,439)

48,710 Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $37 and $751 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; ($354) and $1,056 for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 104

2,082

(982)

2,927 (Gain) loss reclassified into net income (loss) - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of ($7) and ($227) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; ($110) and ($283) for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (18)

(628)

(305)

(784) Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:













Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($104) and ($441) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; ($336) and ($1,357) for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (1,435)

(981)

(2,484)

(2,686) Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income (loss) - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $67 and $93 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; $135 and $180 for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 159

243

321

484 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period (22,537)

26,781

(34,889)

48,651 Total comprehensive income (loss) 65,799

(38,652)

185,413

86,624 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (38)

(44)

(89)

(74) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to OpenText $65,761

$(38,696)

$185,324

$86,550

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of September 30, 2021 272,534

$1,991,719

(1,426)

$(63,477)

$2,225,363

$53,886

$1,024

$4,208,515 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 56

1,966

—

—

—

—

—

1,966 Under employee stock purchase plans 226

9,421

—

—

—

—

—

9,421 Share-based compensation —

14,409

—

—

—

—

—

14,409 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(400)

(19,593)

—

—

—

(19,593) Issuance of treasury stock —

(15,104)

350

15,104

—

—

—

— Repurchase of Common Shares (1,810)

(11,498)

—

—

(79,536)

—

—

(91,034) Dividends declared ($0.2209 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(59,658)

—

—

(59,658) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(22,537)

—

(22,537) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

88,298

—

38

88,336 Balance as of December 31, 2021 271,006

$1,990,913

(1,476)

$(67,966)

$2,174,467

$31,349

$1,062

$4,129,825



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of September 30, 2020 272,174

$1,872,411

(1,394)

$(58,788)

$2,213,053

$39,695

$1,349

$4,067,720 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 213

6,893

—

—

—

—

—

6,893 Under employee stock purchase plans 202

7,260

—

—

—

—

—

7,260 Share-based compensation —

14,526

—

—

—

—

—

14,526 Issuance of treasury stock —

(11,233)

293

11,233

—

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.2008 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(54,500)

—

—

(54,500) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

26,781

—

26,781 Net income (loss) for the period —

—

—

—

(65,477)

—

44

(65,433) Balance as of December 31, 2020 272,589

$1,889,857

(1,101)

$(47,555)

$2,093,076

$66,476

$1,393

$4,003,247

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2021 271,541

$1,947,764

(1,568)

$(69,386)

$2,153,326

$66,238

$1,511

$4,099,453 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 852

29,265

—

—

—

—

—

29,265 Under employee stock purchase plans 423

17,910

—

—

—

—

—

17,910 Share-based compensation —

28,343

—

—

—

—

—

28,343 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(400)

(19,593)

—

—

—

(19,593) Issuance of treasury stock —

(21,013)

492

21,013

—

—

—

— Repurchase of Common Shares (1,810)

(11,498)

—

—

(79,536)

—

—

(91,034) Dividends declared ($0.4418 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(119,536)

—

—

(119,536) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(34,889)

—

(34,889) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

142

—

—

—

—

(538)

(396) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

220,213

—

89

220,302 Balance as of December 31, 2021 271,006

$1,990,913

(1,476)

$(67,966)

$2,174,467

$31,349

$1,062

$4,129,825













Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2020 271,863

$1,851,777

(622)

$(23,608)

$2,159,396

$17,825

$1,319

$4,006,709 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - cumulative effect, net —

—

—

—

(2,450)

—

—

(2,450) Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 524

15,498

—

—

—

—

—

15,498 Under employee stock purchase plans 202

7,553

193

6,690

—

—

—

14,243 Share-based compensation —

26,262

—

—

—

—

—

26,262 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(965)

(41,870)

—

—

—

(41,870) Issuance of treasury stock —

(11,233)

293

11,233

—

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.3754 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(101,769)

—

—

(101,769) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

48,651

—

48,651 Net income for the period —

—

—

—

37,899

—

74

37,973 Balance as of December 31, 2020 272,589

$1,889,857

(1,101)

$(47,555)

$2,093,076

$66,476

$1,393

$4,003,247

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) for the period $88,336

$(65,433)

$220,302

$37,973 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 127,046

129,297

253,483

264,330 Share-based compensation expense 14,409

14,526

28,343

26,262 Pension expense 1,529

1,615

3,015

3,120 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,293

1,142

2,454

2,254 Loss on extinguishment of debt 27,413

—

27,413

— Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 11

380

38

953 Deferred taxes 6,210

81,577

20,892

80,397 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (2,042)

(2,034)

(31,357)

(8,255) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (25,339)

(42,115)

51,187

32,727 Contract assets (11,497)

(10,355)

(18,745)

(20,193) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,410)

11,457

(11,221)

7,966 Income taxes (13,985)

147,809

2,776

168,841 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,705

14,891

(108,629)

(36,538) Deferred revenue (12,177)

22,621

(50,693)

(18,647) Other assets 9,371

(2,016)

16,913

(1,467) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 1,771

(20,907)

142

(23,364) Net cash provided by operating activities 216,644

282,455

406,313

516,359 Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions of property and equipment (10,635)

(7,651)

(37,347)

(22,956) Purchase of Zix Corporation, net of cash acquired (837,573)

—

(837,573)

— Purchase of Bricata Inc. (17,927)

—

(17,927)

— Purchase of XMedius —

444

—

444 Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. —

(371)

—

(371) Other investing activities (3,567)

867

(3,271)

(1,370) Net cash used in investing activities (869,702)

(6,711)

(896,118)

(24,253) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 8,968

13,338

45,688

29,177 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver 1,500,000

—

1,500,000

— Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (852,500)

(602,500)

(855,000)

(605,000) Debt extinguishment costs (24,969)

—

(24,969)

— Debt issuance costs (15,347)

—

(15,347)

— Repurchase of Common Shares (91,034)

—

(91,034)

— Purchase of treasury stock (19,593)

—

(19,593)

(41,870) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

—

(396)

— Payments of dividends to shareholders (59,658)

(54,500)

(119,536)

(101,769) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 445,867

(643,662)

419,813

(719,462) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (16,436)

22,979

(25,713)

33,771 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (223,627)

(344,939)

(95,705)

(193,585) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,737,722

1,848,617

1,609,800

1,697,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $1,514,095

$1,503,678

$1,514,095

$1,503,678

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $1,511,792

$1,500,561 Restricted cash (1) 2,303

3,117 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $1,514,095

$1,503,678







(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and most recently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss). Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $122,129

$(897) (1) $121,232

Customer support 29,668

(409) (1) 29,259

Professional service and other 53,041

(647) (1) 52,394

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 52,602

(52,602) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 615,618 70.2% 54,555 (3) 670,173 76.4% Operating expenses











Research and development 103,622

(2,652) (1) 100,970

Sales and marketing 163,938

(5,006) (1) 158,932

General and administrative 71,513

(4,798) (1) 66,715

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,665

(52,665) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 9,217

(9,217) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 192,884

128,893 (5) 321,777

Other income (expense), net (25,037)

25,037 (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 39,266

148 (7) 39,414

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 88,298

153,782 (8) 242,080

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $0.32

$0.57 (8) $0.89







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 31% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.







(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $88,298 $0.32 Add:



Amortization 105,267 0.39 Share-based compensation 14,409 0.05 Special charges (recoveries) 9,217 0.03 Other (income) expense, net 25,037 0.09 GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 39,266 0.15 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (39,414) (0.14) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $242,080 $0.89

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $88,298 Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 39,266 Interest and other related expense, net 40,245 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 52,602 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,665 Depreciation 21,779 Share-based compensation 14,409 Special charges (recoveries) 9,217 Other (income) expense, net 25,037 Adjusted EBITDA $343,518



GAAP-based net income margin 10.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.2%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $216,644 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (10,635) Free cash flows $206,009



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the six months ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $241,908

$(1,804) (1) $240,104

Customer support 59,151

(1,130) (1) 58,021

Professional service and other 104,766

(1,368) (1) 103,398

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 105,769

(105,769) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,189,803 69.6% 110,071 (3) 1,299,874 76.1% Operating expenses











Research and development 203,787

(5,586) (1) 198,201

Sales and marketing 310,178

(9,616) (1) 300,562

General and administrative 142,990

(8,839) (1) 134,151

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 104,549

(104,549) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 9,561

(9,561) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 375,573

248,222 (5) 623,795

Other income (expense), net 4,745

(4,745) (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 82,716

(6,207) (7) 76,509

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 220,213

249,684 (8) 469,897

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $0.81

$0.91 (8) $1.72







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 27% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.







(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Six Months Ended December 31, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $220,213 $0.81 Add:



Amortization 210,318 0.77 Share-based compensation 28,343 0.10 Special charges (recoveries) 9,561 0.04 Other (income) expense, net (4,745) (0.02) GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 82,716 0.30 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (76,509) (0.28) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $469,897 $1.72

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $220,213 Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 82,716 Interest and other related expense, net 77,300 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 105,769 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 104,549 Depreciation 43,165 Share-based compensation 28,343 Special charges (recoveries) 9,561 Other (income) expense, net (4,745) Adjusted EBITDA $666,871



GAAP-based net income margin 12.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.0%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $406,313 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (37,347) Free cash flows $368,966



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $119,779

$(907) (1) $118,872

Customer support 29,483

(721) (1) 28,762

Professional service and other 51,725

(721) (1) 51,004

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,167

(53,167) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 574,185 69.0% 55,516 (3) 629,701 75.7% Operating expenses











Research and development 100,165

(2,934) (1) 97,231

Sales and marketing 146,240

(4,610) (1) 141,630

General and administrative 71,477

(4,041) (1) 67,436

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 51,884

(51,884) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 344

(344) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 182,689

119,329 (5) 302,018

Other income (expense), net 29,782

(29,782) (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 43,450

(6,355) (7) 37,095

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 131,915

95,902 (8) 227,817

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $0.48

$0.35 (8) $0.83







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 25% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.







(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $131,915 $0.48 Add:



Amortization 105,051 0.38 Share-based compensation 13,934 0.05 Special charges (recoveries) 344 — Other (income) expense, net (29,782) (0.11) GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 43,450 0.17 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (37,095) (0.14) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $227,817 $0.83

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $131,915 Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 43,450 Interest and other related expense, net 37,055 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,167 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 51,884 Depreciation 21,386 Share-based compensation 13,934 Special charges (recoveries) 344 Other (income) expense, net (29,782) Adjusted EBITDA $323,353



GAAP-based net income margin 15.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.9%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $189,669 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (26,712) Free cash flows $162,957



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $117,882

$(1,143) (1) $116,739

Customer support 29,668

(499) (1) 29,169

Professional service and other 46,619

(666) (1) 45,953

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 54,091

(54,091) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 603,082 70.5% 56,399 (3) 659,481 77.1% Operating expenses











Research and development 100,238

(2,707) (1) 97,531

Sales and marketing 147,897

(4,957) (1) 142,940

General and administrative 62,765

(4,554) (1) 58,211

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,926

(54,926) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) (17,494)

17,494 (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 234,470

106,049 (5) 340,519

Other income (expense), net 5,251

(5,251) (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 267,559

(225,150) (7) 42,409

GAAP-based net income (loss) / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText (65,477)

325,948 (8) 260,471

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $(0.24)

$1.19 (8) $0.95







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 132% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. The GAAP-based tax provision rate for the three months ended December 31, 2020 includes an income tax provision charge from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) settlement partially offset by a tax benefit from the release of unrecognized tax benefits due to the conclusion of relevant tax audits.







(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net loss to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Per share diluted* GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText $(65,477) $(0.24) Add:



Amortization 109,017 0.40 Share-based compensation 14,526 0.05 Special charges (recoveries) (17,494) (0.06) Other (income) expense, net (5,251) (0.02) GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 267,559 0.98 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (42,409) (0.16) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $260,471 $0.95

*Weighted average number of Common Shares - diluted (in thousands) used in the calculation of Non-GAAP-based earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were 273,183.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText $(65,477) Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 267,559 Interest and other related expense, net 37,595 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 54,091 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,926 Depreciation 20,280 Share-based compensation 14,526 Special charges (recoveries) (17,494) Other (income) expense, net (5,251) Adjusted EBITDA $360,755



GAAP-based net loss margin (7.7)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.2%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $282,455 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (7,651) Free cash flows $274,804



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the six months ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $230,506

$(1,979) (1) $228,527

Customer support 58,862

(941) (1) 57,921

Professional service and other 93,200

(1,183) (1) 92,017

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 112,128

(112,128) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,158,170 69.8% 116,231 (3) 1,274,401 76.8% Operating expenses











Research and development 194,141

(5,049) (1) 189,092

Sales and marketing 280,297

(9,014) (1) 271,283

General and administrative 118,954

(8,096) (1) 110,858

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 109,919

(109,919) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) (4,250)

4,250 (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 416,826

244,059 (5) 660,885

Other income (expense), net 8,134

(8,134) (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 310,303

(228,515) (7) 81,788

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 37,899

464,440 (8) 502,339

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $0.14

$1.70 (8) $1.84







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 89% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. The GAAP-based tax provision rate for the six months ended December 31, 2020 includes an income tax provision charge from the IRS settlement partially offset by a tax benefit from the release of unrecognized tax benefits due to the conclusion of relevant tax audits.







(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Six Months Ended December 31, 2020



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $37,899 $0.14 Add:



Amortization 222,047 0.81 Share-based compensation 26,262 0.10 Special charges (recoveries) (4,250) (0.02) Other (income) expense, net (8,134) (0.03) GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 310,303 1.14 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (81,788) (0.30) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $502,339 $1.84

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $37,899 Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 310,303 Interest and other related expense, net 76,684 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 112,128 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 109,919 Depreciation 42,283 Share-based compensation 26,262 Special charges (recoveries) (4,250) Other (income) expense, net (8,134) Adjusted EBITDA $703,094



GAAP-based net income margin 2.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.4%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $516,359 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (22,956) Free cash flows $493,403



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3)

The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:









Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 25% 13%

24% 14% GBP 4% 6%

5% 5% CAD 3% 13%

3% 10% USD 60% 52%

60% 54% Other 8% 16%

8% 17% Total 100% 100%

100% 100%



Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 24% 13%

23% 14% GBP 5% 6%

5% 5% CAD 3% 14%

3% 10% USD 60% 52%

61% 55% Other 8% 15%

8% 16% Total 100% 100%

100% 100%

(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss), except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

