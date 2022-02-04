DeFiant platform is an Ethereum launch pad, revolutionizing the DeFi space!

"The only contract you'll ever need"

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiant Investments announced their token project launch pad, a platform for existing and newer token projects. DeFiant launchpad is the most innovative and functional CaaS (Contracts as a Service) platform.

This is all due to its functionality and low network fees! They offer a new way for crypto projects to take their ideas and turn them into reality. Holders of these projects can now receive Ethereum rewards via their proprietary dApp or auto BNB rewards.

Features and benefits of DeFiant Launchpad include.

Superior Functionality

Rug-free Ecosystem

Lower networks fees (50-60% lower than the competition)

Customized dApp to collect Ethereum Rewards

A determined & dedicated team that wants to help projects succeed

DeFiant Launchpad is now taking project applications.

For more information on Defiant, visit www.defiantplatform.com.

DeFiant will also be attending the Delray Beach Crypto Conference & Networking Event Thursday Feb 24th 2022 6:30-9:30 PM EST.

For Tickets please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cryptocurrency-conference-networking-of-delray-beach-phase-7-tickets-254493064607

Media Contact:

Craig Brodsky

cryptoxcraig@defiantplatform.com

