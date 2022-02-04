Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for 2021

WINDSOR, Va., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) (the "Company") reports unaudited earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. These results are decreased from the $1.8 million, or $0.57 per share, earned during the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company posted record earnings for the year, which amounted to $8.5 million or $2.72 per share, which is a 56.98% increase from the $5.4 million or $1.74 per share, reported for 2020.
At December 31, 2021, select financial information and key highlights for the year include:
- Return on average assets of 1.44%, compared to 1.05% in 2020.
- Return on average equity of 12.41%, compared to 8.70% in 2020.
- Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 14.56%, compared to 10.45% in 2020.
- Net interest margin, tax equivalent (1) was 3.06%, reduced from 3.53% in the prior year.
- Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.23% from 0.38% at December 31, 2020.
"We earned a record $8.5 million in 2021, with many factors contributing to this success. The gain on the sale of other real estate owned boosted net income by approximately $2.6 million, after-tax. Excluding that extraordinary item, we still posted record earnings of $5.9 million (1). Our mortgage and insurance partnerships also added meaningfully to earnings in 2021. By investing excess liquidity in the securities portfolio we were able to offset stagnant loan growth and continued margin compression. We are very aware that some of these favorable factors may not contribute as significantly in 2022 and are focused on organic loan growth and further opportunities to grow non-interest income. Our credit metrics continue to be strong, which positions us well for an improvement in loan demand. Near the end of the third quarter we invested in seasoned talent in Virginia Beach. We are encouraged by this decision, seeing notable loan growth in the fourth quarter from this market and a strong pipeline into 2022. We still believe there is a niche for expanding the Farmers Bank brand of banking in regions east of our traditional customer base," said Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Net loans decreased $20.3 million, or 7.27%, as compared to December 31, 2020, however net loans grew $18.5 million or 7.69% during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter, primarily due to growth in newer markets. The year over year decrease was driven by forgiveness of loans associated with the Company's participation in the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company had approximately $2.8 million in PPP loans remaining on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 and during 2021 received $26.4 million for forgiveness of PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021. Deposit balances increased by $78.4 million to $531.6 million as of December 31, 2021 from $453.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $39.2 million and make up approximately 35.52% of total deposits. The increase in the consumer savings rate, municipal deposits and overall liquidity in the economy all contributed to this increase in deposits.
Capital ratios at the bank level remain well within the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework.
Results of Operations
Net interest income increased by 1.46%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2020. Continuing to invest excess cash into our securities portfolio, recognizing fees related to forgiven PPP loans and repricing of deposits contributed to this slight increase.
Non-interest income through the fourth quarter of 2021 was approximately $12.9 million and was increased by 35.39% over the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a gain from terminating an interest rate swap that occurred in the first quarter and the gain on other real estate owned recognized in the second quarter.
Non-interest expense through December 31, 2021 increased 3.94% compared to same period in 2020. Investing in talent and premises to expand our Virginia Beach and Pungo markets predominantly drove this increase. Approximately, $180 thousand in non-recurring expenses related to talent acquisition and retirement benefits were included in the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing non-interest expense in that period.
No provision for loan losses was added during the fourth quarter of 2021. Total provision equaled $-0- for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $921 thousand for the same period in 2020. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. The allowance for loan losses was 2.32% of gross loans as of December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned increased from $844 thousand at December 31, 2020 to $1.3 million at December 31, 2021, but showed no increase during the fourth quarter. The year over year increase was due to one loan being added to nonaccrual status during the third quarter.
Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of December 31, 2021, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $1.0 million, or 0.39% of total gross loans. This compared to $466 thousand, or 0.16% of total gross loans and $1.3 million, or 0.52% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and intangibles.
Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.
The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Assets
(Unaudited)
Total cash & cash equivalents
$ 28,536
$ 28,557
Available-for-sale securities
293,923
203,766
Non-marketable equity securities
7,323
6,279
Loans held for investment
264,540
285,009
Allowance for loan losses
(6,142)
(6,347)
Loans held for investment, net
258,398
278,662
Premises and equipment, net
6,363
6,277
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
9,890
10,250
Other real estate owned
147
672
Bank-owned life insurance
11,662
11,378
Other assets
7,213
6,077
Total assets
$ 623,455
$ 551,918
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 188,846
$ 149,637
Interest-bearing deposits
342,779
303,586
Total deposits
531,625
453,223
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
-
10,000
Capital notes
8,500
8,500
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
7,160
6,637
Other liabilities
6,537
6,912
Total liabilities
553,822
485,272
Common stock
391
389
Capital surplus
3,589
3,357
Retained earnings
60,856
54,103
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,182
6,341
Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity
67,018
64,190
Noncontrolling interest
2,615
2,456
Total stockholders' equity
69,633
66,646
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 623,455
$ 551,918
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans held for investment
$ 2,954
$ 3,321
$ 12,308
$ 13,511
Interest on available-for-sale securities
1,359
994
4,878
3,885
Interest on federal funds sold
6
1
25
85
Other interest income
15
25
70
116
Total interest and dividend income
4,334
4,341
17,281
17,597
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
322
366
1,305
1,786
Interest on FHLB and other borrowings
-
19
30
138
Interest on capital notes
65
69
269
224
Interest on repurchase agreements
8
9
39
36
Total interest expense
395
463
1,643
2,184
Net interest income
3,939
3,878
15,638
15,413
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
921
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,939
3,878
15,638
14,492
Noninterest income
Service charges and other fee income
157
116
490
457
Income from automated teller machines and interchange
185
159
706
579
Insurance commissions
1,714
1,873
6,150
6,348
Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities
-
255
377
607
Termination of interest rate swap
-
-
433
-
Income on bank owned life insurance
77
93
284
300
Gain on sale of other real estate owned
-
-
3,110
-
Other income
418
571
1,435
1,300
Total noninterest income
2,551
3,067
12,985
9,591
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,055
2,784
10,894
10,339
Occupancy and equipment
553
662
1,992
2,136
Bank franchise and other taxes
72
41
563
524
Advertising and marketing
106
84
463
399
Data processing
391
337
1,539
1,501
Other noninterest expense
810
760
2,631
2,497
Total non-interest expense
4,987
4,668
18,082
17,396
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
1,503
2,277
10,541
6,687
Income tax expense
182
326
1,639
815
Net income
1,321
1,951
8,902
5,872
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
123
172
416
467
Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
$ 1,198
$ 1,779
$ 8,486
$ 5,405
Financial Highlights
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
At or For the Three Months Ended,
2021
2021
2021
2021
Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)
Basic net income
$ 0.38
$ 0.51
$ 1.19
$ 0.63
Book value at end of period
$ 21.42
$ 21.15
$ 21.51
$ 19.77
Tangible book value at end of period
$ 18.26
$ 17.96
$ 18.29
$ 16.52
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,127,724
3,126,957
3,125,678
3,116,938
Dividends per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.13
$ 0.13
Shares outstanding at period end
3,129,010
3,127,048
3,125,678
3,125,678
Selected Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
0.78%
1.10%
2.58%
1.38%
Return on average stockholders' equity
6.92%
9.44%
22.31%
12.14%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
8.08%
11.09%
26.33%
14.41%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2)
2.96%
3.22%
3.20%
3.22%
Cost of deposits
0.22%
0.26%
0.28%
0.35%
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3)
38.88%
37.66%
58.18%
41.69%
Efficiency ratio (4)
76.68%
69.55%
48.28%
63.58%
Balance Sheet Ratios
Loans to deposits
48.44%
46.29%
51.51%
53.78%
Nonperforming loans to period-end loans
0.42%
0.52%
0.14%
0.10%
Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans
2.32%
2.49%
2.32%
2.32%
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.00%
-0.01%
0.04%
0.04%
(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.
(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income
(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
