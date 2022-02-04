Invest Puerto Rico Partners with Forbes to Host Virtual Event Exploring Puerto Rico as a Global Innovation Hub

"Emerging Borders: Exploring Paths of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico" will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. AST and feature discussions from top economic development and innovative business leaders

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), announced a partnership with Forbes to host the virtual event "Emerging Borders: Exploring Paths of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico." The event is being held on February 8, 1:00 p.m. - 2 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. AST on Forbes.com and will explore Puerto Rico as an ideal business destination primed to support and empower companies to grow, create and change business conventions.

"We're honored to partner with Forbes to shine a much-deserved spotlight on the success of Puerto Rico's world-class business ecosystem," said Rodrick T. Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico. "With a 60-year legacy within the biosciences space and exciting endeavors in emerging and innovative sectors - from cybersecurity to fintech and cell & gene therapy - Puerto Rico is poised for its next phase of transformational growth, making it the ideal destination for businesses and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities to grow their companies and bring their ideas to life."

The panel session will feature a diverse lineup of top Puerto Rico-based and international business leaders including Invest Puerto Rico CEO Rodrick T. Miller, Mercantile Bank International Chairman & CEO J. Robert "Bo" Collins, Jr., OcyonBio COO Ricardo Zayas, and Madhu Beriwal, President and CEO, IEM . The discussion will be moderated by Forbes senior editor Maneet Ahuja as speakers share insights on how Puerto Rico's world-class talent, business-friendly policies and billions of dollars in federal investment have created an environment ripe for innovators.

This event comes on the heels of Invest Puerto Rico's recently announced global brand campaign "Game Changers, Welcome Home,'' which aims to target innovative leaders abroad who are open to reaching new heights, are seeking to relocate operations and are excited to build their businesses differently in forward-looking markets such as Puerto Rico.

Participants interested in joining the "Emerging Borders: Exploring Paths of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico" conversation can register for free at investpr.org/emergingborders . To learn more about Invest Puerto Rico as an innovative business destination, visit InvestPR.org.

About Invest Puerto Rico

Invest Puerto Rico is the economic development organization created by law with the purpose of promoting Puerto Rico abroad as a competitive jurisdiction for investment, focused on attracting new businesses and capital to foster economic growth on the Island. Our vision is to be an entity focused on results, that accelerates Puerto Rico's transformation and generates more and better jobs on the island.

