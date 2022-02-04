Invitation to Immunovia's Q4 presentation

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will publish its full year 2021 results on 17 February 2022 at 08:30 am CET. Analysts, investors and media are invited to a webcast teleconference on the same day at 10:00 am CET. The report together with the presentation slides will be available at www.immunovia.com

Philipp Mathieu, Acting CEO and President, will present on Immunovia's development. The presentation will be held in English and be followed by a Q&A session. You are welcome to join via webcast or phone, see details below.

Telephone numbers and webcast

Ring any of the numbers below to participate via telephone. Please dial in a few minutes before the presentation starts.

Sweden: +46 8 50 55 83 53

United Kingdom: +44 33 33 00 92 62

United States: +1 63 19 13 14 22, PIN: 24290298#

Belgium: +32 26 20 05 47

Denmark: +45 78 15 01 08

France: +33 17 07 50 720

Germany: +49 69 22 22 20 377

Norway: +47 23 96 36 88

Switzerland: +41 22 56 75 632

Netherlands: +31 10 71 29 162

Link to the webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/14003

To ask questions, it is necessary to dial in. A recording of the presentation will be available on Immunovia's website.

For more information, please contact:

Tobias Bülow

Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: tobias.bulow@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

The information was submitted for publication on 4 February 2022, at 09:45 am CET.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3498905/1529999.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:

SOURCE Immunovia AB