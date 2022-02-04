JARS Cannabis Opens Dispensary in Payson, AZ

PAYSON, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Cannabis, a highly regarded operator of licensed cannabis dispensaries in Arizona and Michigan, announced it has opened a new dispensary in Payson, Arizona. The store is in the former Untamed Herbs dispensary – a popular local landmark that served the region's cannabis customers for several years. The location will also be the main home for the Uncle Herb's and Desert Azee brands, which will continue to manufacture in a facility adjacent to the dispensary.

While JARS operates cannabis dispensaries throughout Arizona and Michigan, the Payson location is a partnership between a local group that includes Andrew Provencio, founder and owner of Uncle Herbs; Pam Donner, COO of Uncle Herbs; and Ronnie Kassab, President of JARS Arizona.

"We put a tremendous amount of time, resources, and effort into creating a wonderful environment for people to browse, shop, and obtain their cannabinoid products," Kassab said. "I know the community was anxious to see the store open, but we didn't want to rush the build-out or cut any corners," he added. "I am so proud of what we created and look forward to providing our customers with the highest quality products along with friendly customer service from experts who can answer any questions and offer customized recommendations."

JARS now operates 4 dispensaries in Arizona.

The Payson store will offer some of the state's finest cannabis products, featuring brands that include Mohave Cannabis, Abundant Organics, Select, MUV, Gron, Stiiizy, Uncle Herbs, Wana, Aeriz, The Pharm, and many more.

JARS is not only committed to providing the best quality cannabis, but also offers a wide variety of affordable options, making important cannabinoid products accessible to virtually everyone.

The JARS staff is well-trained and can discuss the nuances of cannabinoids, the medicinal benefits, and how to enhance life's everyday experiences. The team is almost all locally-based and genuinely cares about the customers they serve.

JARS is also proud to serve the local veteran community to ensure they have access to the products, knowledge, and care they need.

JARS Payson is located just off highway 260 at 200 N. Tonto Street in Payson.

For more information, visit: www.jarscannabis.com.

Connect:

Facebook: facebook.com/JarsLifeOfficial

Instagram: instagram.com/jars_life

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jarscannabis

Media Contact

Innovation Agency

hello@inov8.us

View original content:

SOURCE JARS Cannabis