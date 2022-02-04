Mercury Insurance Offers New Coverages and Discounts to Texans Mercury's new added protection comes with environmentally-friendly perks, while discounts put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) today announces four new coverages and four new discounts that are available for homeowners or renters in Texas. Mercury's new coverages provide additional insurance protections with an option for environmentally-friendly replacement products. Discounts are available for homeowners already taking eco-friendly measures and will put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders.

"Mercury's new discounts are a step in the right direction," said David Trump, Mercury Insurance Product Manager for Texas. "We pride ourselves in caring about our customers and aim to help them in any way we can, which is why offering expanded coverages and discounts is so important to us."

New coverages include:

Green Home : Mercury will cover up to an additional 10% of the replacement costs for environmentally-friendly alternatives or construction methods with a covered loss. For example, if a homeowner with this additional coverage has damaged carpeting and selects an eco-friendly replacement, Mercury would issue funds up to 10% more than the costs to replace the carpeting so the homeowner can go with the green flooring option. The protection also extends to other types of property, such as an HVAC or appliances, when replaced with an eco-friendly product. "Each day we issue more than a million dollars to put policyholder's lives back together and, at the same time, we see materials that will take a long-time to breakdown go off to landfills. Mercury is going to continue to help policyholders and, if we get the chance to, the environment as well," Trump said.

Matching of Undamaged Siding and Roofing: Many times, roofing or siding repair is limited to a damaged area of the home, and with time the older existing and non-damaged material will fade or the roofing or siding is no longer available. In the past, homeowners could end up with roofing or siding that does not match. Today, Mercury is providing two additional coverages—siding or roofing—that allow the undamaged portions to be replaced as well when there is a mismatch.

Refrigerated Products: During the pandemic, many homeowners spent hundreds of dollars stocking their refrigerators from top to bottom. Mercury's new protection covers up to $1,000 of food items if there's a loss of power or a mechanical failure of a refrigerator resulting in spoiled food.

New discounts include:

Green Home: Mercury is offering up to 5% discount for all perils if the home has a Green certification by the U.S. Green Building Council LEED rating system or meets the requirements of the National Association of Home Builders Green Building Guidelines (NAHB).

Updated Home: Mature homes, more than 20 years old, with permitted renovations, such as HVAC replacement, re-roofing, remodeling, or a new addition, during the last 10 years are eligible for up to a 10% discount on the wind and water perils.

Good Payer: Homeowner policyholders who've paid on time for the past 36 months are eligible for the Good Payer Discount, which saves 2% on the policy. Both new business and existing policyholders are eligible for the discount.

Paid in Full: Mercury is offering a discount of up to 10% in savings on premium for renters insurance policyholders.

Mercury offers insurance for Personal Auto, Mechanical Protection, Ride-Hailing, Condo, Homeowners, Home Cyber Protection, Home Systems Protection, Identity Management Services, Renters, Service Line Protection and Business Auto in Texas.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study,SM recognized as one of the "Best Insurance Company in America for 2022" by Forbes and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

