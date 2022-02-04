Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament returns this month with outdoor events to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital No. 1 ranked amateur golf event for St. Jude has raised more than $18 million in 12 years

PALM DESERT, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament, better known as The Warburton, returns to Coachella Valley on February 24-27. Since 2011, The Warburton has become the highest-grossing amateur tournament for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, raising more than $18 million in 12 years to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Thanks to generous donors like the Warburtons, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. (PRNewswire)

Approximately 75 stars, songwriters and rock legends will join golfers and other attendees for an annual weekend of golf and one-of-a-kind music events benefiting St. Jude. All events will be held outdoors and follow local and federal COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health and wellness of participants.

The 2021 events, which were held virtually, raised $1.8 million for the kids at St. Jude. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

"Patrick, Cathy and their family and friends have created a cherished event in The Warburton. By linking supporters from the entertainment industry to the mission of St. Jude, they have become a powerful example of the impact people can make when they come together for a greater purpose," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Support from events like The Warburton are vital to fueling the six-year $11.5 billion strategic plan that triples St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world who get cancer each year. We are incredibly grateful for the love and support of the Warburton family and friends for our St. Jude families and our lifesaving mission."

Tournament host, actor Patrick Warburton – best known for playing Puddy on Seinfeld as well as the star of the syndicated sitcom Rules of Engagement, the voice of Joe on Family Guy and numerous roles in movies like Ted and Ted 2, The Tick and Disney's The Emperor's New Groove as well as Netflix's Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events – brings together his celebrity friends to highlight a star-studded weekend in the desert that benefits St. Jude families.

Warburton and his wife Cathy carry on a long tradition of celebrity support for St. Jude. "We wanted to have something that gave us a sense of purpose outside of our own world," said Warburton in a 2020 interview with St. Jude Inspire.

The event schedule is as follows:

Songwriters Night, February 24, Tennis Lawn of the JW Marriott Desert Springs: This year's featured songwriters include Lee Thomas Miller, whose credits include seven No. 1 country hits such as "The Impossible" and "The World" performed by Brad Paisley, and Trace Adkins' hit, "You're Gonna Miss This" for Trace Adkins; Eric Paslay, who has written several country #1's including "Even If it Breaks Your Heart" and collaborated with Amy Grant and Dierks Bentley; Tim Nichols, who is known for his Grammy-winning "Live Like You Were Dying" performed by Tim McGraw and hits he's written for artists such as Reba McEntire, Gretchen Wilson and Travis Tritt; and Kelley Lovelace, who has co-written with Brad Paisley and written for Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenney Chesney and Keith Urban. Tickets are $150 per person and include a barbecue dinner and drinks. Songwriters Night is sponsored by Tito's and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation.

Rheneypalooza Jam, February 25, Tennis Lawn of the JW Marriott Desert Springs: The Rheneypalooza Jam is named for event co-founder and Board Chairman, Clarke Rheney, and has sold out quickly in recent years because of its unique lineup of Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famers and other legends who perform their hits. The artists performing in this year's Rheneypalooza Jam joining the talented house band, SIXWIRE, include Alice Cooper, Mike Mills (R.E.M), Mickey Thomas (lead singer of Starship), Steve Augeri (formerly of Journey), Wally Palmar (lead singer of The Romantics), Al Paris of Kool & the Gang, Ed Roland (lead singer of Collective Soul), Scott Stapp (lead singer of Creed), Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (formerly of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers), Matt Shafer (aka Uncle Kracker), Chuck Garric and country star Phil Vassar. Surprise guests are expected as well. Tickets are $200 per person.

Saturday Soiree, February 26, Tennis Lawn of the JW Marriott Desert Springs: The Saturday Soiree will feature red carpet appearances by many of the celebrities involved with the tournament as well as expansive live and silent auctions, a dinner and music by Sixwire. Other celebrities will join Sixwire on stage for special performances as well. Tickets for the Saturday Soiree are $350 per person. A ticket for all three evening events (Songwriters Night, the Rheneypalooza Jam and the Saturday Soiree) with food and drink included is available for $800 per person.

Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament, February 26-27, Classic Club and the Desert Willow in Palm Desert: Each foursome golfs with a celebrity. It is a non-spectator golf tournament, so those who wish to participate in the weekend's festivities are encouraged to purchase tickets to the evening events. Celebrities scheduled to appear and play golf include actors Dennis Quaid, Richard Karn, Richard Kind, John O'Hurley, Kevin Rahm, Kevin Dillon, Oliver Hudson, Mark Moses, Andy Buckley, David Leisure, Bruce Thomas, Brian Thompson, Galen Gering, Bill Smitrovich, William Devane, Johnathan Fernandez, John Pyper Ferguson, Jeffrey Nordling, Jonathan Banks, Sam Hennings, Brian Krause, Phillip Boyd and Paula Trickey; radio personality, Rick Dees; professional athletes such as NFL stars Seth Joyner and Sterling Sharpe; MLB players Kurt Bevacqua and Brad Penny; and NHL Hall-of-Famer, Grant Fuhr.

Other ancillary events that are part of The Warburton include the St. Jude Coachella Valley Dream Home Giveaway (see here for tickets and more information) and an Alpha Media Radiothon that will be held February 16-17 on the following stations: KKUU-FM 92.7 FM; KCLB-FM 93.7 FM; KDGL-FM 106.9 FM; Mod-FM 107.3 FM; KPSI-FM 100.5 FM; KNWZ-AM/FM 94.3 FM; ESPN 103.9 FM and KDES-FM 98.5 FM.

The Warburton sponsors include: The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, The Auen Foundation, Shakti Warriors, Classic Club, JW Marriott Desert Springs, Tito's Vodka, Clase Azul Tequila, News Channel 3, Sixwire, Castelli's and Desert Willow Golf Resort.

For more information about The Warburton, visit thewarburton.com.

Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 within the past 48 hours. There will be onsite testing available as well.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital