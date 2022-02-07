ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Spirit Airlines, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC). Stockholders will receive $2.13 and 1.9126 shares of Frontier Group Holdings common stock for each share of Spirit Airlines stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.6 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

