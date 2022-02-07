Ansys and others unite with Intel Foundry Services to equip the semiconductor industry with best-in-class electronic design automation (EDA) tools and simulation solutions

Ansys Joins Intel Foundry Services' Design Ecosystem Alliance as an Inaugural Member Ansys and others unite with Intel Foundry Services to equip the semiconductor industry with best-in-class electronic design automation (EDA) tools and simulation solutions

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Ansys Redhawk-SC power integrity simulation results are used to verify single chips and multi-die 3D-IC systems. (PRNewswire)

/ Key Highlights

Ansys supports Intel Foundry Services (IFS) as a pioneer and advocate of the semiconductor industry

Ansys' gold-standard EDA tools and multiphysics simulation solutions will enable IFS to deliver industry-leading bespoke silicon to their customers

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced its inaugural partnership to IFS Accelerator – EDA Alliance to provide best-in-class EDA tools and simulation solutions that will support customer innovation, including bespoke silicon for customizable three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D-IC) designs.

By leveraging Ansys' market-leading multiphysics solutions, IFS Accelerator will make silicon technology available to customers to design uniquely innovative chips. Ansys' cutting-edge EDA and simulation tools will enable mutual customers to reduce design barriers, minimize design risk and cost, and accelerate time-to-market.

The IFS Accelerator will foster collaborative innovation with world-leading EDA, design services and IP partners to provide a comprehensive design ecosystem with premium process technologies, advanced packaging technologies, and manufacturing capabilities.

"We are excited to announce the IFS Accelerator – EDA Alliance as a major step forward for Intel's foundry ambitions," said Rahul Goyal, VP and GM of Intel Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement. "Together with Ansys and other partners, this alliance will create advanced flows and methodologies, and accelerate productivity by combining our knowledge, resources, and shared passion to drive electronic design."

The advanced packaging technologies allow multiple chips to be placed together within system-in-package (SiP) designs for greatly increased capacity, performance, and flexibility. This leads to completely new kinds of integrated systems.

"IFS is built to help meet the growing global demand for semiconductors. Ansys is a proud supporter of the semiconductor industry," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics and semiconductor business unit at Ansys. "It is also a privilege to partner with IFS as one of the leading EDA vendors in its newly formed alliance. We meet this opportunity with enthusiasm and offer our unwavering support to enable our customers to access silicon technology to design with innovation."

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts





Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

marykate.joyce@ansys.com



Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

kelsey.debriyn@ansys.com

Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ansys