Corporate Partner Zach Cochran Returns to King & Spalding

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Zach Cochran has rejoined the firm as a partner in the Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group in the Atlanta office.

Cochran represents public and private companies in a variety of capital markets, corporate and governance matters. He joined King & Spalding as a senior associate in 2015 and was promoted to partner in 2018 before taking a position as senior corporate counsel at an artificial intelligence software company in 2021.

"As a firm, we continue to make significant investments by adding talent to our technology, financial services and M&A practices. Zach has represented hedge funds and public and private companies in all three of those areas," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice. "He has a sophisticated client base on both the east and west coasts and we're glad he's brought his talents back to King & Spalding."

Cochran has extensive experience advising clients on public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, including IPOs, secondary offerings, liability management transactions and offerings in connection with mergers and acquisitions. He also regularly advises clients on investments in public company securities, SEC disclosure requirements and stakeholder engagement and corporate governance matters.

"Zach is a talent, and our clients are drawn to the skills and work ethic that he brings to his craft," said Josh Kamin, managing partner of King & Spalding's Atlanta office. "We welcome Zach back to the fold, and value the positive impact he will bring again to our firm, our clients and our people."

Cochran received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia, summa cum laude, and his JD from Boston University School of Law, summa cum laude.

"The comradery of this firm, along with its steadfast commitment to client service, made it an easy choice for me," Cochran said. "I look forward to hitting the ground running back at King & Spalding."

Earlier this year, the firm's CFI practice group added finance partner Sheel Patel in New York and structured finance partner David Ridenour in Washington, D.C.

