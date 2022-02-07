Epson Introduces BrightLink Academy E-Learning Courses for Educators at TCEA 2022

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TCEA, Booth #1427) -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today introduced BrightLink® Academy. BrightLink Academy is designed for teachers and instructional coaches to learn how to create engaging learning experiences for students of all grade levels, as well as maximize their proficiency while teaching with Epson BrightLink interactive displays. The new e-learning courses powered by Eduscape, along with several other Epson projector solutions for education, will be showcased at TCEA 2022 in Dallas, Tex. from Feb. 8-10 in booth #1427.

"Epson is dedicated to supporting teachers in the classroom – providing technology and tools that increase engagement and improve learning outcomes," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The new e-learning courses demonstrate the different types of applications that are possible with our projection solutions. They are designed to empower teachers to utilize BrightLink interactive displays to their fullest potential in order to better enhance student learning in the classroom."

Highlighting the versatility of using projection in an educational setting, BrightLink Academy is one of the many ways Epson supports teachers and classroom engagement. Created to help teachers and administrators learn at their own pace in one centralized location, BrightLink Academy will provide professional development resources to help schools integrate BrightLink into existing curriculum and create interactive learning experiences. New e-learning courses will be launched periodically and include topics such as:

- Designing engaging activities and lessons with BrightLink

- Google workspace for education and BrightLink

- Virtual field trips with Minecraft and BrightLink

- Utilizing BrightLink in the early childhood classroom

- Meeting needs of diverse learning with BrightLink

- Spark learning with document cameras and BrightLink

Designed for laser-focused learning, BrightLink displays transform classrooms into immersive, collaborative environments where productivity is enhanced, creativity is on display and participants are fully engaged. Equipped with 3-chip 3LCD technology for bold, brilliant color even in ambient light settings, select BrightLink models deliver big, bright images up to 120-inches. These large displays make it easy for content to be clearly visible, helping students to stay engaged which can lead to better learning outcomes. These flexible laser displays breathe new life into ordinary walls and dry erase boards, eliminating the need for dedicated electronic boards or space-consuming flat panels.

In addition to the new e-courses, Epson will be showcasing a host of display solutions for use in classrooms and around school campuses at TCEA.

"At TCEA we are showing the many ways projection can be used within an educational environment – from gamification with Epson Pro Series, to immersive learning with Epson PowerLite® models and hybrid tools, such as award-winning BrightLink GoBoard™. We look forward to providing show attendees with first-hand experiences of our latest applications for today's classroom and the Eduscape e-learning courses that further complement our current offerings," added Del Mar.

Eduscape develops and delivers professional learning solutions to advance education for all learners and help school leaders rethink learning. The company is comprised almost entirely of former educators who have delivered exemplary professional learning solutions to more than 800,000 educators across 48 states and 13 countries.

For additional information about Epson's new BrightLink Academy, visit https://www.eduscape.com/epson-brightlink/.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink is a registered trademark and BrightLink GoBoard is a trademark of Epson America, Inc.

