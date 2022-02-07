FREEMAN GOLD MOVES TO TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE AND DELISTS FROM CSE

CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE: FMAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") has approved the Company's application to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the TSX-V. Effective market open on February 8, 2022, the Shares will commence trading on the TSX-V.

The Company's trading symbol "FMAN" will remain unchanged and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with Freeman's listing on the TSX-V. The Shares will also continue to be listed on the OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol "FMANF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "3WU".

In connection with the listing of the Shares on the TSX-V, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist the Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The CSE delisting is expected to be effective at the close of market on February 7, 2022.

It is anticipated that the TSX-V listing will further increase the Company's visibility in the capital markets both domestically and globally.

About Freeman

Freeman is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Lemhi Project"). The Lemhi Project comprises 30 square kilometers of highly prospective land. The project hosts a near surface, shallow, high grade oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 oz gold ("Au") at 1.02 grams per tonne ("g/t") in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Lemhi Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Company

William Randall

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans, the listing of the Shares on the TSX-V and the delisting of the Shares from the CSE. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

