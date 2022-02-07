Promethean ActivPanel Honored by Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 Presentations on the latest Promethean ActivPanel, on Display, at TCEA 2022

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has been recognized by Tech & Learning , a leading resource of education technology news, as a winner of the Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 for the ActivPanel . The award honors products that supported teaching and learning throughout 2021, regardless of learning environments. Products were evaluated based on value, versatility, ease of use, and ability to support different learning environments and student needs.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

In addition to Tech & Learning honoring the ActivPanel, Promethean will be exhibiting at TCEA 2022 in Dallas, Texas, where educators connect on the latest methods, techniques, and tech tools. From February 7 – 10, 2022, Promethean will present and exhibit (booth 1706) at the conference offering insights on the economic impact of interactive displays and the essentials for innovative and sustainable teaching.

Join Promethean sessions sharing key takeaways and strategies for educators and administrators from featured sessions, including:

The Total Economic Impact of Interactive Displays, Angie Ardoin and Melissa Lipka|February 8 from 11 am – 12 pm , Room D175

Studies show that interactive displays like the ActivPanel offer significant educational and economic benefits. Learn how you can improve student achievement and increase your ROI by investing in this must-have edtech solution.

The Essentials of an Innovative Administrator, Angie Ardoin and Melissa Lipka|February 9 from 10:30 am – 11:20 am , Room A304

If you're a school administrator, you're always looking for impactful and sustainable ways to use technology. Join this session and get actionable tips and advice on bringing true innovation to your classrooms and increasing student engagement.

Eureka! Free Resources for Innovative Educators, Angie Ardoin and Melissa Lipka|February 10 from 10:30 am – 11:20 am , Room A304

Join us as we preview Eureka Math Resources that are available to you for FREE! Discover your "Aha" moment when you cross Eureka Math with Promethean products. You will walk away with ready-to-use resources to help catapult your lessons to the next level.

Promethean is pleased to welcome featured speakers to their booth sessions at TCEA, including Crystal Fuentes, TCEA Area 19 Director and Instructional Technology Coordinator, Clint ISD; Graig Marx, STEM Teacher, Winchester Thurston School, Co-founder, "Design to Make a Difference," and Heather MacKenzie, ESL English & Reading II, Dallas Independent School District.

"Promethean is excited to present and exhibit at TCEA 2022 showcasing how to innovate with classroom technology, and discuss with educators new ways to drive higher engagement and enhance the learning experience," said Mimi Flanders, Acting Chief Marketing Officer at Promethean. "We are honored to be recognized by Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence program for our efforts in partnering with schools to navigate through this transformative time in education."

Visit Promethean World to see a full schedule of TCEA 2022 sessions and meet our esteemed speakers.

Learn more about ActivPanel here and the award here .

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, almost 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2022 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promethean